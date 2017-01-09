North Korea’s nukes could blow Trump out of the water

‘Pretty much nil’

Six-party talks involving South Korea, Russia, China and Japan aimed at getting North Korea to abandon its programme — a process in which Hill played a key role — were formally abandoned by Pyongyang in 2009.

"The prospects for a resumption of talks in the near future are pretty much nil," Hill said. "I don’t rule it out for the future, but certainly I think the prospects are not good," he said. "And the trouble with Trump is you can’t really predict how he’s going to react to things."

Trump, a real-estate billionaire who authored The Art of the Deal, said during his campaign he could negotiate directly with Kim over a hamburger. But Hill doubted the US would get any traction if it sought to switch to direct talks.

"We’re predicting the unpredictable, but I just don’t see president Trump saying ‘well I am going to sit down with him and we’ll work this out’," Hill said. "Moreover, even if such a thing were to happen, I don’t see the North Koreans giving up their nuclear weapons right now."

China question

With Trump indicating he will be tougher on China — already he has castigated it for not doing more to prod its neighbour and ally — the prospect of greater international co-operation against Kim is fading. China is North Korea’s main trading partner and supplier of its energy and food supplies.

That said, Beijing’s influence has waned after a period in which North Korea appeared to listen to China under former leader Kim Jong Il. China has also been reluctant to push too hard because of the concern it could lead to North Korea’s total collapse.

While there is a tendency to overestimate China’s leverage over the regime, "I don’t think there is any kind of political solution to this without the participation of China," Hill said. But Trump, he said, "in some respects seems to blame China as much as he blames North Korea".

"In any event, the Chinese relationship with North Korea is rather bad right now," he added. "I think the Chinese worry a lot about North Korean collapse, and not just because of refugees. The collapse of a neighbouring historical ally is a bigger matter than refugees. It has to do with a loss of face in China, a sense that somehow it could somehow presage change in China."

Kim’s strength

South Korea may not be much help either. Amid a political crisis that had seen legislators vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye, the next election — due either way by December — could usher in a government that is less keen on pressuring Kim, Hill said.

And Kim currently appears secure as leader. Having purged many officials in recent years — including his own uncle, who was a conduit to China — "he seems to be strong", Hill said. "I don’t put it outside the realm of possibility that there are people in North Korea who would like to get rid of him. But that’s kind of more an expression of hope than of fact."

That leaves Trump with few options. His only choice might be just to try to slow Kim, Hill said.

"The best we can do is somehow retard their programme from a technical point of view," he said. "If I am looking at a possible way forward, I think it would be something like that. I don’t see the North Koreans saying ‘They are going to obliterate us, we need to get rid of our nuclear weapons.’"

Bloomberg