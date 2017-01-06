CURRENCY MANIPULATION
Seoul panics over incoming US government
South Korea fears under Trump the US will label it a currency manipulator along with China
Seoul — As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as US president, state-run think-tanks in South Korea are raising the possibility of the country being labelled a currency manipulator along with China.
Korea was listed in the US treasury department’s currency watch list in October, along with China, Japan, Germany, Taiwan and Switzerland, for meeting two of the three criteria used to monitor currency practices. There is concern in Seoul that the US may adjust the criteria so Trump can make good on his pledge to brand China a currency manipulator within 100 days of taking office, and that changes could also apply to South Korea.
While Trump’s focus with Korea has been more on the free trade agreement with the US and how it has affected his country’s trade deficit, the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy warned in a January 4 report that changes to the criteria would bring a "high possibility" of Korea being tagged a manipulator.
The think-tank also noted that the US may target smaller economies like Taiwan and Korea before China.
The Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security, run by the foreign ministry, also warned in December of the possibility of Korea being labelled a manipulator in the first half of 2017.
It said the government should focus on persuading US officials that Korea’s export competitiveness was not maintained via the exchange rate.
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said at the weekend that he did not think the nation would be named a manipulator, citing the current criteria.
He added that he was aware of concerns that the US targeting China might result in Korea being bundled into the manipulator label.
Of the three criteria laid out by the US treasury to determine if currency practices are unfair, Korea matched two in the October report: an economy having a significant bilateral trade surplus with the US and a material current account surplus.
China matched one. The other criteria is engaging in persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency market.
Korean authorities have said they only perform "smoothing operations" when volatility in the currency markets is high, and that they do not target a specific direction or level. Korea’s trade surplus with the US was more than $23bn in 2016, and its current account surplus is expected to amount to $97bn in 2016, close to 7% of GDP.
The latest official verbal intervention by Korea’s finance ministry and central bank was in February 2016, aimed at easing rapid won weakness to beyond 1,220 per dollar.
The won has weakened for the past three consecutive years.
