Seoul panics over incoming US government

The think-tank also noted that the US may target smaller economies like Taiwan and Korea before China.

The Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security, run by the foreign ministry, also warned in December of the possibility of Korea being labelled a manipulator in the first half of 2017.

It said the government should focus on persuading US officials that Korea’s export competitiveness was not maintained via the exchange rate.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said at the weekend that he did not think the nation would be named a manipulator, citing the current criteria.

He added that he was aware of concerns that the US targeting China might result in Korea being bundled into the manipulator label.

Of the three criteria laid out by the US treasury to determine if currency practices are unfair, Korea matched two in the October report: an economy having a significant bilateral trade surplus with the US and a material current account surplus.

China matched one. The other criteria is engaging in persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency market.

Korean authorities have said they only perform "smoothing operations" when volatility in the currency markets is high, and that they do not target a specific direction or level. Korea’s trade surplus with the US was more than $23bn in 2016, and its current account surplus is expected to amount to $97bn in 2016, close to 7% of GDP.

The latest official verbal intervention by Korea’s finance ministry and central bank was in February 2016, aimed at easing rapid won weakness to beyond 1,220 per dollar.

The won has weakened for the past three consecutive years.

