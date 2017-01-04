India’s tech companies face tough year

Bangalore — The leaders of two of India’s largest technology services companies, Infosys and Wipro, have warned employees that their industry faced a grave threat from rising political and economic conflict around the world.

Employees needed to innovate and bring out their best to survive, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said in a year-end note to staff. In a separate memo, Wipro chairman Azim Premji identified recent political and social developments as a huge risk to a globalised industry such as IT services, though he did not mention specific issues.

Asia’s largest providers of IT services, which include leader Tata Consultancy Services, have lost business as their corporate customers reined in spending.

They have been buffeted by macroeconomic swings in the two largest markets of Britain and the US — accounting for about four-fifths of revenue in India’s $108bn IT services export industry.