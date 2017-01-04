World / Asia

GLOBALISED INDUSTRIES AT RISK

India’s tech companies face tough year

Employees need to innovate and bring out their best to survive, says Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka

04 January 2017 - 07:00 AM Saritha Rai
Infosys CE Vishal Sikka. Picture: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Infosys CE Vishal Sikka. Picture: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Bangalore — The leaders of two of India’s largest technology services companies, Infosys and Wipro, have warned employees that their industry faced a grave threat from rising political and economic conflict around the world.

Employees needed to innovate and bring out their best to survive, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said in a year-end note to staff. In a separate memo, Wipro chairman Azim Premji identified recent political and social developments as a huge risk to a globalised industry such as IT services, though he did not mention specific issues.

Asia’s largest providers of IT services, which include leader Tata Consultancy Services, have lost business as their corporate customers reined in spending.

They have been buffeted by macroeconomic swings in the two largest markets of Britain and the US — accounting for about four-fifths of revenue in India’s $108bn IT services export industry.

Picking the JSE’s winners for 2017

It’s not just politics that confounded the experts. Many of the JSE’s top guns came unstuck too. So what to do in 2017?
Features
1 day ago

India’s manufacturing to shrink as cash shortages cut demand

A continued slowdown will strip India of its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing big economies
World
2 days ago

Oil mogul bets Indian demand will surge

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to pump $5.9bn into Cairn India comes as the International Energy Agency expects India to be the fastest-growing oil ...
Companies
29 days ago

Modi’s revolutionary fervour is unlikely to wean Indians off cash

In a country that has just 1.5-million point-of-sale machines, it will take more than cash bans and cajoling to change the way people transact, ...
World
1 month ago

Britain’s planned exit from the EU cast uncertainty over the outlook for IT spending, while US president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to choke the flow of overseas workers Wipro and Infosys rely on.

After years of stupendous growth, India’s IT industry trade body Nasscom in November 2016 cut its revenue forecast.

"At a time when the world around us seems ever more influenced by the baser instincts and tendencies, we must bring the best of our intentions, and the best of our imagination, our knowledge and our conviction, to all that we do," Sikka wrote.

Premji said 2016 raised questions and obstacles which could not be ignored.

"These questions have arisen from developments in the political arena, from the fast-unfolding environmental crisis and from forces that want to shape the world into a place of exclusion, conflict and suspicion," Premji said.

