China’s top three property developers notch up more than $144bn in sales

Beijing — China’s top three real estate developers had sales totalling more than a trillion yuan ($144bn) in 2016, helped by soaring home prices in big cities, according to a ranking from by a private research agency on Friday.

China’s property market boom this year gave heavily indebted property developers a much-needed boost, with new home prices soaring a record 12.6% nationwide in November compared with a year ago, official data showed.

Evergrande Group, Vanke and Country Garden became the three biggest real estate vendors in 2016, by making 381-billion yuan ($55bn), 362-billion yuan and 309-billion yuan respectively in property sales, said research agency China Index Academy.

In 2015, the top three sales winners of the year — Vanke, Greenland and Evergrande — made slightly more than 700 billion yuan in sales, the Academy said.

Twelve Chinese real estate developers exceeded 10 billion yuan in sales in 2016, up from seven in 2015 while 131 developers had sales of more than a billion yuan, compared with 104-billion in 2015, it said.

The academy said about 70% of Evergrande’s sales in 2016 came from hot second-tier markets, such as Wuhan, Tianjin and Nanjing.

But the market has shown signs of softening as policymakers vow to crack down on speculation in 2017, raising fear over developers’ debt burdens in the year ahead.

November price growth eased to 0.6% compared with the pervious month, with monthly price growth in Beijing and Shanghai stalled, official data from the Statistics Bureau showed.

Reuters