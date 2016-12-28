World / Asia

China suspends new brokerage investment in residential property

28 December 2016 - 15:36 PM
China flags. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China has suspended registration of private-equity asset management plans for securities and futures brokerages in cases where money is lent to property developers or to illegally fund downpayments to buy property, three sources said on Wednesday.

The new regulation applies to indirect and direct investment in residential projects in 16 major cities where house prices have soared, say three executives of securities firms who have seen a document from the state-sponsored Asset Management Association of China.

The number of cities may be modified and expanded based on housing ministry proposals, the document said. Existing investment by private equity investment funds in residential property is not affected by the regulation.

The association, the self-regulatory body that oversees private funds, stipulated that funds raised through asset-management plans by brokerages must not be lent to developers to replenish cash flow and buy land or to illegally fund downpayments for all institutions via entrusted loans or other means.

The industry watchdog said most of such investment by brokerages in property came from banks and was concentrated in only a few hot markets.

The association was not immediately reachable for comment.

China’s banking regulator previously asked lenders to step up risk management of property loans amid sharp rises in house prices that spurred concern about price bubbles and ballooning debt.

Chinese biggest cities have taken measures to cool their housing markets. Shenzhen and Shanghai have tightened rules for listed real-estate firms seeking to issue bonds in an effort to curb excessive capital flowing into the property market.

Reuters

