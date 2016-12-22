South Korean court to mull impeachment, ruling party split

South Korea’s Constitutional Court will on Thursday start hearings into whether to confirm the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, with her ruling conservative party deeply split on the issue before a likely fresh election.

The court has up to 180 days to decide whether to uphold or reject parliament’s impeachment of the country’s first female president on charges ranging from bribery to abuse of power. Park has been suspended from her duties since the impeachment vote on December 9, with the prime minister taking over.

If the judges back impeachment after hearing from both sides, she will be formally ousted and a presidential election held within 60 days.

But any split in the Saenuri Party would drastically reduce its chances in such a poll.