Dozens of people missing after Indonesian earthquake

Khairul Nova, an official at the Aceh search and rescue agency, said: "Dozens are missing but we don’t have accurate data on the total yet."

Aceh, on the northern tip of Sumatra island, bore the brunt of a massive 9.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami centred on its western coast near the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, on December 26 2004.

The entire region suffered massive destruction but Indonesia was the hardest hit, with more than 120,000 people killed in Aceh alone.

Wednesday’s quake hit the east coast of the province, about 170km from Banda Aceh.

Images on television and social media showed victims being rushed to hospital, flattened buildings and fallen electricity poles, and people gathering outside at street corners.

"The earthquake was felt strongly and many people panicked and rushed outdoors as houses collapsed," Nugroho said.

Heavy machinery was being used in the search for victims, said Risky Hidayat, another search and rescue official in Aceh.

A volunteer for the Indonesian Red Crescent in Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh described scenes of heavy damage and said many people had been injured.

"There isn’t enough medical staff around," the Red Crescent’s Muklis, who like many Indonesians uses one name, told TVOne.

At least five aftershocks were felt in the hours after the initial quake, the disaster management agency said.

