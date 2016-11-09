Samsung raided as South Korea president scandal escalates

Seoul — The influence-peddling scandal shadowing South Korean President Park Geun-hye is raising fresh questions about decades of cozy ties between the nation’s big conglomerates and those in power.

Successive governments — including Park’s administration — have pledged to curb the influence of the companies, often family-run, known as chaebols. That is amid public disquiet about how much they affect policy making and how strongly they are regulated.

Now, one of the biggest chaebols is caught up in the turmoil that is casting doubt on Park’s political future. Investigators on Tuesday raided the headquarters of Samsung Electronics, seeking evidence on whether the firm illegally provided gifts to a confidante of Park who is accused of having undue influence on the president. The company confirmed the probe and declined to comment further.

While the public outrage has mostly been directed at Park and her friend Choi Soon-sil, the search of Samsung’s premises, which follows raids on eight banks last week seeking financial details related to Choi, could spur a backlash against major corporations.

Still, there is little appetite in the corporate world or government to change the system, according to Chang Sea-jin, author of Sony vs Samsung, a book on the South Korean company’s rise against its Japanese competitor.