End of an era as ‘father-figure’ Thai king dies

Bangkok — Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world’s longest-reigning monarch who was seen as head of an institution central to Thai identity and as a father-figure to the nation, died in hospital on Thursday, the palace announced — the king was 88.

King Bhumibol reigned for seven decades after ascending the throne in 1946. His loss will be deeply mourned in Thailand, where he was regarded as a pillar of stability during decades of political upheaval and rapid development.

His son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, is expected to become new king. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said an heir to the throne had been designated since 1972 and that the government would inform parliament of the choice.

UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon said he hoped Thailand would honour the king’s legacy of commitment to universal values and respect for human rights, his spokesman said.

US President Barack Obama offered condolences to the Thai people and the king’s family.

"His Majesty was a tireless champion of his country’s development and demonstrated unflagging devotion to improving the standard of living of the Thai people," Obama said.

Anxiety about the king’s health and the succession has formed the backdrop to more than a decade of political upheaval that has included two coups in the country.

