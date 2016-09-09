North Korea’s latest nuclear test has neighbours more worried than ever
SEOUL — South Korea’s intelligence agency is concerned that North Korea is advancing faster to miniaturise warheads on missiles, a legislator said after receiving an agency briefing on the North’s latest nuclear test.
North Korea said Friday that its latest nuclear test had confirmed it could mount a nuclear warhead on a rocket, hours after it carried out a fifth atomic explosion.
"The nuclear test finally … confirmed the structure and specific features … of a nuclear warhead that has been standardised to be able to be mounted on strategic ballistic rockets," the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.
The UN atomic watchdog said the test, if confirmed, was "deeply troubling and regrettable".
"This is in clear violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions and in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community. It is a deeply troubling and regrettable act," Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Friday.
Kim Byung-kee, a member of the South Korean parliament’s intelligence committee, cited the spy agency as saying the North’s nuclear test was intended to project a strong image of its leader, Kim Jong-un, on the anniversary of the country’s 1948 foundation as a republic, as well as defy international sanctions.
China said on Friday that it resolutely opposed North Korea’s nuclear test but was unlikely to follow up with strong action because its influence was limited and it believed the US and South Korea shared responsibility for growing tension in the region.
China, Pyongyang’s main diplomatic ally, is key in any effort to rein in North Korea’s nuclear programme. But it has been infuriated by the isolated nation’s nuclear and missile tests and has signed up to increasingly tough United Nations sanctions.
Beijing has also repeatedly expressed anger since the United States and South Korea decided in July to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system in the South to counter missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.
US President Barack Obama said on Friday that any provocative actions by North Korea would have "serious consequences" after the reclusive North confirmed it had conducted its fifth nuclear test.
Obama had been briefed on board Air Force One by National Security Adviser Susan Rice about reported seismic activity near North Korea’s nuclear test site earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said.
Obama reiterated the unbreakable US commitment to the security of its allies in Asia and around the world, Earnest said.
Reuters and AFP
