North Korea’s latest nuclear test has neighbours more worried than ever

SEOUL — South Korea’s intelligence agency is concerned that North Korea is advancing faster to miniaturise warheads on missiles, a legislator said after receiving an agency briefing on the North’s latest nuclear test.

North Korea said Friday that its latest nuclear test had confirmed it could mount a nuclear warhead on a rocket, hours after it carried out a fifth atomic explosion.

"The nuclear test finally … confirmed the structure and specific features … of a nuclear warhead that has been standardised to be able to be mounted on strategic ballistic rockets," the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

The UN atomic watchdog said the test, if confirmed, was "deeply troubling and regrettable".

"This is in clear violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions and in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community. It is a deeply troubling and regrettable act," Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Friday.