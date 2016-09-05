Singapore reports spike in new Zika cases

SINGAPORE — Singapore authorities on Sunday confirmed 27 more cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection, bringing the total there to 242, shortly after a new study showed 2.6-billion people live in countries ideal for Zika to spread.

Singapore’s ministry of health and National Environment Agency said on Sunday twenty-five new cases were linked to the initial outbreak area, one was linked to a potential new cluster and the remaining new case had no known links to any existing cluster.

Zika infections in pregnant women have been shown to cause microcephaly — a severe birth defect in which the head and brain are undersized — as well as other brain abnormalities. The connection between Zika and microcephaly first came to light last fall in Brazil, which has since confirmed more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly, with 1,5-million people infected.

In adults, Zika infections have also been linked to a rare neurological syndrome known as Guillain-Barre, as well as other neurological disorders.

Research release on Friday said at least 2.6-billion people, over a third of the global population, live in parts of Africa, Asia and the Pacific where Zika could gain a new foothold.

These are people who reside in as-yet unaffected parts of the world with the right climate and abundant mosquitoes for the virus to settle, spread and propagate an epidemic such as the one in the Americas and the Caribbean.

"According to our most conservative scenario, populations living within the geographical range for Zika virus were highest in India (1.2-billion people), China (242-million), Indonesia (197-million) Nigeria (179-million), Pakistan (168-million), and Bangladesh (163-million)," said a study.

However, this is a theoretical possibility.

Whether or not the mosquito-borne virus would take off in any of these countries would be determined largely by a crucial unknown factor: Do the people there have immunity? Sporadic cases of Zika have previously been reported in Africa and Asia, but nobody knows whether they were widespread enough for populations to acquire resistance to the virus.

Another mystery is whether immunity to the African Zika strain would offer protection against the Asian strain currently in circulation.

"If Zika immunity is widespread, introduced Zika will fizzle out fast," Derek Gatherer of Lancaster University said in a comment on the study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

"On the other hand, if it enters another unprotected population, we may see a repeat of what we have already seen in Brazil and other parts of Latin America."

The research team used air travel data, maps of mosquito spread and climate conditions, and information on population density and health spending to draw up an epidemiological risk model.

Seventy countries and territories have reported local mosquito-borne Zika transmission, with Brazil by far the hardest hit.

AFP