Fatal blasts hit Pakistani district court

PESHAWAR — At least 12 people were killed and 52 wounded when two bomb blasts were detonated outside a district court in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, a rescue official said.

"So far we recovered 12 bodies of the lawyers, police personnel and civilians. Besides this, we rescued 52 injured, including lawyers, police personnel and civilians from the spot," Haris Habib, chief rescue officer in the city of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the blasts took place, told Reuters.

The blast is the latest assault targeting Pakistan’s legal community.

The bomber threw hand grenades before detonating a suicide vest among the morning crowds at the court, senior police official Faisal Shehzad said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes three weeks after a massive suicide blast killed scores of lawyers in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, in Balochistan.

Pakistan’s legal community is frequently the subject of targeted killings and small-scale attacks by militants, who are also known to hit soft targets such as schools.

Militants on Friday also launched an attack on a Christian colony in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial capital of Peshawar, 60km to the west of Mardan.

Reuters and AFP