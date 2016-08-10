Rio Tinto slams Perth’s ‘tax grab’ proposal

LONDON — Rio Tinto Group, the world’s second-biggest mining company, says a proposed A$7.2bn ($5.5bn) tax increase in Western Australia is "ill conceived" and will harm the growth of its iron-ore business in the state.

Brendon Grylls announced the tax proposal after being appointed the new leader of the state’s Nationals party on Tuesday. The plan to raise the production rental cost on Rio and rival BHP Billiton to A$5a tonne from 25 Australian cents will be a pillar of the Nationals campaign for the 2017 state election, according to a statement.

"The Nationals WA believe that the state and taxpayers have facilitated a huge expansion of the iron-ore industry at great cost to our state budget and the big miners are not paying their fair share," Grylls said.

"These two miners have made almost $140bn since 2010, and Western Australia has facilitated that."

The Nationals are the smaller party in the ruling coalition in the state under Premier Colin Barnett of the larger Liberal party. Grylls has met Barnett to discuss the policy, according to the statement. The increase would add A$7.2bn to the state’s budget across its forward estimates and bring it back into surplus, it said.

"There are no grounds for a new mining tax in Western Australia and it should not be adopted as Nationals policy," London-based Rio said.

"An ill-conceived tax grab will place these local jobs and the growth of Rio Tinto’s iron-ore business at risk."

Rio and BHP have expanded aggressively in Western Australia, spending billions on new mines, ports and rail operations to tap demand from China.

After climbing to a record of almost $200 a tonne in 2011, the price of the steel making raw material plunged to almost $60 a tonne thanks to a deepening glut as producers expanded.

In 2015 Rio produced about 250-million tonnes of iron ore in Western Australia. It employs about 12,000 people in the state, with the majority at its giant mining complex in the Pilbara region in the state’s northwest.

Rio said those jobs relied on a "stable and competitive taxation environment".

A spokesman for BHP could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bloomberg