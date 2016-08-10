Didi deal leaves India’s Ola service vulnerable

NEW DELHI — Didi Chuxing’s acquisition of Uber’s Chinese business reshapes the landscape in Asia’s growing ride-hailing sector and leaves India’s Ola more vulnerable to attack by Uber in its $12bn home market.

Four months ago, Ola executives met Didi hoping the Chinese firm would invest fresh capital to help it fight Uber Technologies, which, with its deeper pockets, has made rapid inroads into India. They were told Didi wanted first to sort out its own challenges in China, said a person with direct knowledge of Ola’s plans.

Didi and Uber have raised and spent billions of dollars in a discount war to win drivers, passengers and market share in China. Didi, now worth about $35bn, in 2015 invested about $30m in Ola, which is also backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group, and the two are allies in an anti-Uber group that also includes US-based Lyft and Southeast Asia-focused Grab.

"This (Didi-Uber China) deal changes the dynamics of how they (Didi) will invest in India," said the person, who did not want to be named because the discussions were private.

If Didi invested more in Ola, it was effectively betting against Uber, its new junior partner in China, the person said.

It is not clear whether Didi will provide equity or debt to Ola, which has raised about $1.3bn in funding and is valued at more than $5bn. SoftBank Capital, Ola’s key investor, faces its own financial issues and is selling assets to raise cash and reduce debt, which may pose another fundraising challenge for Ola, which aims to raise another $1bn in 2016.

Ola did not respond to a request for comment. Didi said it would focus in the coming months on "ensuring smooth integration internally". It did not comment on its meeting with Ola. Didi had no immediate overseas investment plans, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Uber declined to comment for this article.

The stakes are high in India, already one of the world’s fastest-growing taxi markets. Ola and Uber have burned through investors’ money and clashed in legal battles over alleged dirty tricks and pricing.

After the Didi deal, Uber was even more focused on India, which it previously called its second priority overseas market, doubling down on resources, staffing and technology deployed there, said two people familiar with Uber’s plans, one of whom is based in the US.

Ola, founded by two graduates from India’s premier technology institute, commanded half the country’s taxi market at the end of June in terms of the number of cars registered on its platform, according to Counterpoint Research. Uber was at about 30% market share and catching up fast.

Uber previously launched a bike taxi service in addition to the vehicle service in India — a sign that it wants to localise transport options and a lesson it learnt from China.

While Uber has pushed into cities and markets worldwide, Ola operates only in its home market. It is in 102 cities versus Uber’s 27, according to Counterpoint, and offers a wider range of products, from auto rickshaws to shuttle buses, as well as taxi rides.

The Didi-Uber deal "will put Ola in a corner, and the pressure will rise", said Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint. "The money Ola has will not last forever and it will require a lot of funding, with Uber gaining financial strength."

Reuters