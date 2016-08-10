China needs more time to review hotel merger

NEW YORK/BENGALURU — China’s ministry of commerce has extended its review of Marriott International’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide by up to 60 days, the companies said on Monday.

The commerce ministry is the only remaining merger clearance for the deal, which is expected to create the largest hotel group in the world with a combined enterprise value of $36bn and 1.1-million hotel rooms. Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which would be second behind the combined group, has 775,000 rooms.

Marriott and Starwood did not say why the commerce ministry needed more time and said their planned merger did not create any anticompetitive issues in China.

The merged group would become the largest hotel operator in China with a 4.1% market share, followed by Homeinns Hotel & Management at 4% and China Lodging Group at 3.9%, data from Euromonitor International shows.

Marriott’s deal to buy Starwood, the operator of Sheraton and Westin hotels, has been cleared by antitrust authorities in more than 40 countries and territories including the US, EU and Canada.

The shareholders of both companies approved the deal in April 2016.

The commerce ministry has developed a reputation as a tough deals regulator, but it has only blocked two transactions since China’s antimonopoly law came into force in 2008, compared with 1,447 unconditional clearances, according to data compiled by law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

The regulator generally prefers to impose remedies such as asset divestments on transactions it believes could harm competition, taking this approach in 26 cases, the Norton Rose Fulbright research shows.

Last month the ministry approved Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (AB InBev’s) $100bn takeover of rival brewer SABMiller subject to SABMiller divesting some Chinese assets.

The ministry also extended AB InBev’s review to phase three, but did not make full use of the extra time.

China’s Anbang Insurance Group abandoned its pursuit of Starwood in April after a bidding war that resulted in Marriott increasing its cash-and-stock bid by $1bn. The deal is currently valued at about $13.4bn.

While Anbang had offered $14bn in cash, an acquisition by the Chinese company probably would have faced scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US on national security grounds.

Once notorious for its lengthy review process, the commerce ministry has significantly sped up approvals over the past 18 months, following the introduction of a simple case procedure that takes about 29 days. Still, complex transactions can spend months in limbo.

Deals filed via the normal procedure undergo a 30-day phase-one review, which can be extended by 90 days for phase two and a further 60 days for the final third phase.

Including pre-filing consultations with the ministry, a deal that goes to phase three could take nine months to clear.

Unlike the EU, the ministry did not operate a specific threshold for moving beyond phase one, and might do so for administrative reasons or because the watchdog was short of resources, lawyers said.

