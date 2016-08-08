Sale of Sydney building part of David Jones’s relocation to Melbourne

WOOLWORTHS sold a Sydney office building of its Australian department store David Jones for A$360m (R3.8bn).

The sale of the building is ahead of the relocation of David Jones’s head office from Sydney to Melbourne where it will be consolidated with Woolworths’s other Australian operation Country Road Group.

"The company expects co-location to deliver synergies and productivity benefits of at least A$10m per annum from 2019, from a reduction in property, procurement, offsite facility and travel costs and the consolidation of external services.

"The company has also worked closely with the Victorian government to structure a range of incentives to offset the cost of the relocation," Woolworths said in a statement on Monday morning.

Up to A$200m (R2.1bn) of the sale proceeds of David Jones’s Market Street property will be used to develop its adjacent Elizabeth Street building, creating "a world-class 39,000m² department store on 11 levels, offering the best of fashion and food available in the southern hemisphere".

Woolworths intends leasing back the Market Street property, which it is selling to Australia’s Scentre Group, for three years.