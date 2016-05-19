Hong Kong’s freedom not under threat, China says

HONG KONG — A top Chinese official said Hong Kong can have "peace of mind" that its autonomy will be preserved, but hit out at independence activists during a highly charged visit that sparked protests on Wednesday.

The three-day trip by Zhang Dejiang, who chairs China’s communist-controlled legislature, is the first by such a senior official for four years. It comes amid growing concerns that freedoms are under threat in semi-autonomous Hong Kong as China tightens its grip.

Zhang’s visit was ostensibly for an economic conference on Wednesday, but has been widely seen as a conciliatory effort as frustration over lack of political reform has sparked a fledgling independence movement, condemned by authorities in Hong Kong and mainland China.

At a banquet for legislators, boycotted by pro-democracy legislators, Zhang said Hong Kong would not be "mainlandised".

"Those saying the central government wants to mainlandise Hong Kong or even turn ‘one country, two systems’ into ‘one country, one system’ have no grounds," he said, referring to the city’s semi-autonomous system of government.

"‘One country, two systems’ is in the best interest of the country and Hong Kong. The central government will implement it unwaveringly. Hong Kong society can have a complete peace of mind."

However, Zhang criticised the city’s "localism" movement that is calling for more autonomy from the mainland, with some campaigners calling for a complete breakaway.

"It is not a question of localism, it is an effort to separate the city from China under the name of localism," he said.

Before the banquet, Zhang had met legislators including four pro-democracy parliamentarians, after promising to listen to political demands from across society.

The legislators said they had expressed their views to Zhang, but said he gave only standard replies.

"The overall atmosphere was very civilised, but (there was) nothing unexpected," Civic Party legislator Alan Leong said.

Roads around Zhang’s hotel and the convention centre, where he attended the conference and banquet, were cordoned off with water-filled barricades, infuriating protesters who were kept out of sight in designated areas. About 200 pro-democracy protesters and rival pro-China demonstrators gathered in one of the zones in the evening yesterday, as Zhang gave his banquet speech.

"Zhang didn’t come here to hear the real people’s views," activist Lee Cheuk-yan told the crowd.

Some also asked why there was such a large police presence.

On Tuesday, police arrested seven members of the pro-democracy League of Social Democrats for unfurling protest banners on hills and flyovers.

They also wrestled a leading pro-democracy activist to the ground near Zhang’s hotel as the demonstrator tried to breach a barrier.

Human Rights Watch said the authorities had "sharply limited" the public’s opportunities to voice criticism of Zhang’s visit.

It said Hong Kong officials should challenge Zhang "to make concrete commitments to respect Hong Kong’s autonomy on human rights and democratic rule".

Hong Kong is semi-autonomous after being handed back to China by Britain in 1997 and enjoys freedoms unseen on the mainland, but there are concerns Beijing’s interference is growing in a range of areas, from politics to the media.

AFP