Apple eyes India for new core market

SMARTPHONE shipments may be sputtering in the US, Europe and other mature markets; but in India, there is the prospect of a billion new device sales. It is no surprise then that Apple CEO Tim Cook is making his first trip to the country.

After a visit to a Hindu temple in Mumbai on Wednesday, Cook announced that Apple was planning to build an app-design facility in Bangalore.

"India is home to one of the most vibrant and entrepreneurial iOS development communities in the world," he said in a statement, adding that the facility would open early next year.

Cook’s four-day visit comes as Apple eyes India’s fast-growing market as increasingly key to its fortunes, with sales in China and the US slowing.

While an Apple spokesperson refused to confirm Cook’s schedule to AFP, local media reported he had lined up meetings with a number of prominent businessmen including Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Cook will also reportedly meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Business Standard newspaper said he planned to hold discussions with Airtel CEO Sunil Mittal. Airtel, along with other Indian telecoms companies Reliance and Vodafone, are rolling out 4G networks across the populous country.

Cook has stated previously that the onset of fast phone networks in India would boost sales of the iPhone there.

In April, the tech company reported its first drop in global iPhone sales since launching the smartphone in 2007. But sales revenues in India grew by 56% in the first three months of 2016, compared to last year.

Apple ispushing to open its first retail stores in the country, although it’s not clear whether any discussions will be part of the CEO’s agenda on this trip.

The prize is more than 1-billion in smartphone sales in the next five years, according to researcher Counterpoint.

As China’s market becomes saturated and people across the globe upgrade their phones less frequently, Apple, Samsung and other vendors are keen to sell to India’s middle class, which is projected to quadruple to 200-million by 2020.

Signs of this explosive rise in consumption already emerged in the first three months of this year, when Apple reported that shipments in India grew 56%, even as iPhone sales declined globally for the first time.

Cook’s visit is underscored by the challenges Apple already faces in India. Apart from the application to open Apple Stores, the company is also facing opposition to its efforts to import and sell refurbished iPhones in the country.

Apple is not even among the top 10 in terms of smartphone market share, says Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Simon Chan. Samsung has the biggest share, followed by Micromax Informatics, Lenovo Group (including Motorola) and Intex Technologies (India).

One key hurdle facing Apple is price, says Chan.India’s consumers are not willing to pay as much for the gadgets in a market where phones are typically bought outright and aren’t available on calling plans.

While Apple’s most affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE, starts at $399, the average selling price for a phone in India is projected to decline to $102 by 2018, from $135 in 2014, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), less than half the global average.

IDC’s smartphone sales figures from the latest quarter also underline how nascent India’s market remains, and how much further it has to go to reach the 1-billion projection for shipments in five years.

Vendors sold 23.5-million phones in India in the period, a 5.2% rise from a year earlier.

Bloomberg and AFP