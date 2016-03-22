Tencent aims to coin it with animated heroes

A BLUE-EYED ninja with spiky blond hair and whisker marks is leading Tencent’s campaign to capture the eyes and wallets of China’s anime fans.

The hero Naruto, a keystone of the Japanese comic books known as manga, isn’t fighting alone. He’s in a stable of characters assembled by Tencent that includes a Chinese teen on a quest for immortality and a hugely popular gang of treasure-seeking pirates.

Their mission: to help Asia’s biggest internet company lure more customers to its messaging and video sites.

Tencent bought the rights to more than 300 Japanese anime franchises and cultivated others at home with a plan to parlay them into multimedia juggernauts.

The creator of WeChat and QQ intends to generate revenue by putting some comics behind a paywall, and by licensing the characters for movies, games, toys and clothes.

Tencent is chasing a domestic market expected to double in value to $31bn by 2020.

"When it comes to intellectual property, you have to serve the chicken many ways," said chairman Ma Huateng. "It should be viewed as cross-platform entertainment and be developed from multiple dimensions."

Tencent is also seeding the development of domestic studios to create more local content, using Chinese novels — both classic and online — as source material, Ma said. It has collaborated on popular web titles.

Modelling its entertainment business after a Marvel Studios-style conglomerate pits Tencent against Japanese titans Toei Animation and Studio Ghibli, and domestic rivals Alibaba and Baidu.

The anime market in Japan alone was valued at ¥1.6-trillion in 2014, according to the most recent research from the Association of Japanese Animations. That’s a 10% increase from the year before.

"Right now, we stand the best chance of doing this in China," Ma said at a recent media conference.

That’s because Shenzhen-based Tencent has a pair of supersized social-media tools at its disposal that the others don’t: the WeChat and QQ messaging services, with more than 1-billion users combined. The apps can direct traffic to videos, and studios can set up chat groups for fans.

They have evolved into platforms for shopping, gaming and banking that will fuel financial results when Tencent reports fourth-quarter earnings this week. Profit is projected to rise 27% to 7.5-billion yuan ($1.2bn), while revenue surges 32% to 27.8-billion yuan, according to an average of analyst estimates.

"Tencent has a natural advantage with its distribution channels and abundant capital," said Huang Yanhua, a Shanghai-based analyst at IResearch focusing on China’s anime industry.

"It has surpassed other anime start-ups in a very short time."

The character Naruto Uzumaki, who debuted in a Japanese manga in 1997 and now stars in films and TV series, is featured in a new smartphone game made by Tencent.

The franchise’s popularity in China is stoked by animated episodes streamed on an Alibaba-backed video website.

The rights to games for Naruto and the pirate saga, One Piece, are owned by a unit of Tokyo-based Bandai Namco.

The One Piece TV series in Japan surpassed 700 episodes.

"The Chinese network-content market is growing at a rapid pace and is set to become one of the biggest in the world," said Mai Mabuchi, a spokeswoman.

"It is also a market where Japanese contents are popular, so we can expect strong demand."

In the past, that content was either broadcast on Chinese TV or sold on pirated videotapes and DVDs, stoking cult followings.

The franchises now developed by Chinese studios mimic the Japanese animation style, with stories tailored for local audiences. Tencent’s ambitions come as the Chinese government limits the amount of foreign-made entertainment that can be broadcast or streamed.

In 2004, China set goals of promoting a domestic animation industry. Two years later, the government limited the times for broadcasting foreign cartoons and required provincial TV stations to produce one cartoon for every imported one, according to a government notice. By 2014, China had more than 4,600 anime companies and 220,000 people working in the industry, according to the state-run People’s Daily Online.

"There is an insatiable demand for anime content as a generation of Chinese people watching Japanese anime come into their 20s and bring anime into mainstream culture," said Alfred Chen, whose Comicloft Studio works with Tencent.

Chen’s comic blockbuster, There Was a Ling Jian Mountain, was adapted from a novel published on Tencent’s literature platform.

It tells the story of Wang Lu, a blond boy with superpowers who takes a journey seeking immortality.

The comic has recorded more than 600-million page views, according to Chen.

Tencent pays Chen’s studio about 30,000 to 50,000 yuan per month to cover costs, and the companies agreed to split future licensing rights for games and screenplay adaptations.

A TV series based on the comic is now broadcast on the Tokyo MX, KBS and AT-X networks. Tencent has licensed the rights to Emontoys and Actoys, known for selling detailed figurines.

What gives Tencent the edge over other platforms is the instant connection with readers, Chen said.

Within seconds of posting an issue online, comments start buzzing. Those are pinned on top of the artwork, with lauds and rants about the hero’s hairstyle or the credibility of the plot.

"Super handsome … saliva saliva," read one comment.

