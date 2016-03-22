Hackers steal away via Manila’s black hole

IN FEBRUARY 2013, the Philippines was up against a deadline to amend its Anti-Money Laundering Act and get itself off the "grey list" of a global watchdog, and legislators were mulling whether to include casinos under the legislation.

With one day to go, a Congressional committee heard repeated pleas not to hamstring an industry that could rival other Asian gambling meccas by obliging casinos to report suspicious transactions. Finally, the senator chairing the meeting agreed to exclude them, a transcript of the proceedings shows.

That same senator now heads a panel trying to fathom how $81m hacked last month from the New York Federal Reserve account of Bangladesh’s central bank wound up with two casinos and a junket operator in the Philippines — and then disappeared.

It is one of the biggest cyber heists in history, and since the money trail has gone cold in the Philippines, the perpetrators may never be identified.

The senator, Teofisto Guingona, told Reuters after a public hearing on the case last week that fierce lobbying by the gaming industry over the law had left the Philippines one of the world’s softest targets for money launderers, putting the financial system at serious risk.

"It can wreak havoc on the economy. Any money coming in and out of the country will come under scrutiny. People might just say ‘to hell with it, it’s not worth doing business with the Philippines’," he said.

The Philippines depends heavily on remittances from workers abroad that account for about 10% of the country’s gross domestic product.

The country’s central bank chief said last week financial markets had shown no signs of distress over the scandal, but added: "We have to recognise there is a risk that is associated with this."

Unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank early last month and attempted to steal $951m from its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that it uses for global settlements.

Some attempted transfers were blocked, but $81m wound up in the Philippines. Security researchers blamed malware and a faulty printer, but said Bangladesh central bank officials were also responsible because of weak security procedures.

The bank’s governor and two deputy governors quit their jobs over the scandal last week.

Bangladesh said on Saturday that it had officially sought the assistance of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Public hearings on the heist in the Philippines’ Senate last week focused on the manager of a Manila branch of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC). Her bank received the stolen money on February 4 and transferred it to a foreign exchange broker who passed it on in tranches, including $30m in bank notes that officials said would have weighed 1,500kg.

A colleague of the manager testified he saw her drive off in her car with 20-million pesos ($431,000) in cash from one of several fictitious accounts to which the money was wired.

The branch manager declined to give evidence in public.

According to an Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) document seen by Reuters, on February 8, Bangladesh Bank sent RCBC messages via the Swift interbank communications network, requesting transactions be stopped and the funds returned.

However, five withdrawals were made from the accounts in 73 minutes the next morning.

When RCBC responded later that day, all that remained of the $81m was $68,305.

RCBC president Lorenzo Tan told the Senate he could not discuss what happened because of the country’s bank deposit secrecy law, one of the world’s strictest.

"Prevention of … money laundering is being hampered by the very strict bank-deposit secrecy law," central bank governor Amando Tetangco told reporters. "Once the funds go into a bank deposit account, that’s it. The trail turns cold."

Sergio Osmena, another senator probing the bank heist, has pressed for years to amend the bank laws. He made no headway, he says, because secrecy suits businesses that wanted to evade taxes and could bribe legislators to resist legislative change.

In a March 2 report, the US state department said only 49 antimoney laundering cases have been filed since the AMLC began operating in 2001. The number of prosecutions and convictions has been virtually nil.

Recent efforts to include casinos in the law have been held up because of forthcoming elections and extensive lobbying from the gaming industry, which the report said was "a weak link" in the Philippines’ antimoney laundering regime.

