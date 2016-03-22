DBS frontrunner to buy Barclays units

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings led the race to buy British bank Barclays’s Hong Kong and Singapore private wealth units, valued at up to $300m, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

The other bidder left in the race was rival Singaporean lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), the sources said. "This is a race between DBS and OCBC," said one of the sources.

However, they cautioned that no final deal had been agreed to, and that there could be last-minute changes.

Singapore’s banks have been expanding in wealth management portfolios, picking up assets sold by some western banks as they retreat to focus on their own markets.

A win for DBS would help strengthen its lead in wealth-management among Singapore’s three listed banks, while a victory for OCBC would enable it to overtake DBS in the country.

The sale is part of a restructuring by Barclays’s new CE Jes Staley, and comes as several European banks rethink their Asian strategy due to pressure at home to cut costs.

DBS, OCBC and Barclays declined to comment.

Buyers who acquire the subsidiaries in Singapore and Barclay Hong Kong would gain access to $20bn worth of private client assets, sources have said previously.

Julius Baer and United Overseas Bank (UOB) had also taken part in the initial stages of the sale process, they said.

Spokespeople for Julius Baer and UOB declined to comment.

OCBC’s private-banking arm, Bank of Singapore, had $68bn worth of assets under management at the end of last year. DBS private bank had 97-billion Singapore dollars of assets belonging to high net worth clients.

Unlike DBS and OCBC, UOB has not pursued acquisitions to expand its private bank, leaving it smaller than those of its two rivals.

Reuters