China’s Anbang set to buy Blackstone resorts

SEATTLE — Anbang Insurance Group’s $6.5bn agreement to buy 16 US luxury resorts and hotels from Blackstone Group marks a record transaction for Chinese buyers of US real estate, showing the strong appetite for high-profile properties viewed as stable investments.

The pending acquisition of Strategic Hotels & Resorts will give Anbang ownership of trophy properties across the country, including urban hotels and mountain, desert and ocean resorts. It tops the Beijing-based insurer’s $1.95bn purchase last year of New York’s landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel as the biggest US real estate deal by a Chinese buyer, according to data from Real Capital Analytics.

Blackstone, which completed its acquisition of Strategic Hotels just three months ago, had been seeking buyers for individual properties in the portfolio when Anbang offered to purchase the entire company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Chinese firm had agreed to pay $450m more than the $6bn that Blackstone paid, including debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the deal is private.

"It’s a great long-term play for Anbang and a good short-term move by Blackstone,’’ said Sonny Kalsi, a founder and partner of GreenOak Real Estate, a private equity firm that manages more than $6bn. "A true win-win."

Christine Anderson, a spokeswoman for Blackstone, declined to comment on the deal, as did Philip Yee, MD at Anbang’s North American unit.

Foreign investors have been betting on US real estate as a safe place to park money while earning higher yields than they might in alternative investments with a similar amount of risk. They are attracted to the steady gains in the US economy when growth in China is slowing, and prestige buildings in major North American markets have been a big draw.

Several Chinese companies were said to be pursuing bids for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide that Marriott International eventually won.

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group last year bought Groupe du Louvre for €1.3bn to gain hotels in 46 countries. China’s Sunshine Insurance Group last year bought New York’s Baccarat Hotel for about $230m.

"US trophy assets continue to be in high demand by offshore investors, both Asian and Middle Eastern," said Gilda Perez-Alvarado, MD at commercial brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle.

"This is being driven by global market volatility, the continued strength of the US dollar and increased allocations for commercial real estate in an effort to diversify investment portfolios."

The Strategic Hotels properties include the Ritz-Carltons Half Moon Bay and Laguna Niguel in California; the Montage resort in Laguna Beach, California; Four Seasons hotels in Austin, Texas, Silicon Valley and Washington; and InterContinental hotels in Chicago and Miami. It also includes the Hotel del Coronado, an ocean front resort near San Diego.

Blackstone had invested in the property in 2011 before selling its stake to Strategic about three years later.

Bloomberg