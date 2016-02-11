Isuzu aims for No1 status in Africa

THE success of Japanese truck manufacturer Isuzu in SA was a critical step in its goal to become the top brand in Africa, Isuzu Truck SA chief operating officer Craig Uren said on Wednesday.

He said last year was the best in the company’s nine-year history in SA: 4,500 sales gave it a 14.9% market share and further entrenched it as a major player. Isuzu is a partner domestically with General Motors SA.

Longer term, said Mr Uren, Isuzu Trucks’ aim was to be "the number one player in Africa". As well as SA, the brand had assembly facilities in Kenya and Egypt.

"Africa is a huge market opportunity," Mr Uren said.

"Around the world, Isuzu does well, but Africa needs a lot more work to entrench the product," he said. "We have established a good customer base in neighbouring territories and in 2015, we exported more vehicles there than we had done in the last five years. Generally, Isuzu Trucks’ footprint in Africa is expanding."

It sold more than 20,000 new trucks into Africa last year. Like most new-vehicle sectors, the truck market struggled last year, and Mr Uren predicted further travails this year before a recovery next year.

Despite generally difficult market conditions — Mr Uren cited low gross domestic product growth, cautious business investment, government spending pressures, unemployment and a potential credit downgrade among reasons for pessimism — he said the SA business sector was resilient traditionally.

"The drought and our internal politics with load shedding, bad administration and labour unrest make our situation unique compared to the rest of the world," Mr Uren said.

We have had the same problems for years now, but our businessmen continuously find a new operational level and a paradigm that is always positive about the economy."