Japan widens North Korean sanctions after rocket launch

TOKYO — Japan widened sanctions against North Korea in response to the Kim Jong Un regime’s recent nuclear test and rocket launch.

The restrictions ban entry of all North Korean ships to Japanese ports and add other limits to travel between the two countries, according to a statement from Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday.

Remittances of more than ¥100,000 ($870) were also banned, except for humanitarian aid, Mr Suga said.

The Kim regime’s February 7 rocket launch drew condemnation from China, Russia and the US as well and prompted United Nations (UN) Security Council representatives to vow new restrictions against the country. South Korea’s defence ministry said the rocket successfully put a satellite into orbit, although it had yet to verify if it was operating normally, Yonhap News reported on February 9.

Long-running disputes between North Korea, its neighbours and their allies have escalated again since the rocket firing on Sunday and a hydrogen bomb test on January 6.

Mr Kim had his military chief Ri Yong Gil executed early in February on charges including corruption, Yonhap News reported, citing an unidentified source familiar with the nation’s affairs.

Both South Korea’s defence ministry spokesman Kwon Ki Hyun and unification ministry spokeswoman Park Soo Jin declined to confirm the report.

Separately, South Korea plans to pull out of an industrial complex jointly run with North Korea, a parliamentary official said on Wednesday, a move that would shutter one of the remaining symbols of co-operation between the estranged countries.

