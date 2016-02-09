South Korea, US and Japan agree on how to handle North Korea

SEOUL/WASHINGTON — South Korean President Park Geun-hye spoke with US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, agreeing to work for "strong and effective" United Nations (UN) sanctions against North Korea following its weekend rocket launch.

North Korea says it put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, but the US and its allies see the launch as cover for Pyongyang’s development of ballistic missile technology that could be used to deliver a nuclear weapon across the Pacific Ocean.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Ms Park and Mr Obama agreed various sanctions outside the UN were also needed to punish North Korea, Ms Park’s office said in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed for the two countries to co-operate closely for the adoption of strong and effective sanctions resolutions as a united response by the international community against the North’s nuclear test and a rocket launch using ballistic missile technology," the presidential Blue House said.

The UN Security Council on Sunday strongly condemned North Korea’s rocket launch and promised to take action, while Washington vowed to ensure the 15-nation body imposed "serious consequences" on Pyongyang as soon as possible.

However, China, North Korea’s key ally and a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, has resisted harsh sanctions sought by the US and South Korea following the North’s January 6 test of a nuclear device that Pyongyang claimed was a hydrogen bomb.

A senior US official said on Monday that China agreed any new UN resolution on North Korea would include additional sanctions and go beyond previous steps, but Washington was urging Beijing to put even more pressure on Pyongyang.

China was in a "unique position" as North Korea’s neighbour and ally to compel it to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, the official said.

"It’s clear to me that our Chinese friends have indicated that the UN Security Council’s response will include sanctions and does need to go beyond previous resolutions," he said.

"The key of course is what exactly are the specific actions that we are going to take together and that’s the focus of our efforts right now," the official said. "We have made clear that China can do more and needs to do more."

Proposed sanctions have not been made public, but one diplomat said Washington was hoping to tighten international restrictions on North Korea’s banking system.

Beijing was reluctant to support that step for fear of worsening conditions in its impoverished neighbour, the diplomat said.

This week, the top US military commander would discuss North Korea’s latest satellite launch with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts as part of efforts to strengthen military ties between the three countries, US defence officials said on Monday.

The US and South Korea announced after the missile test that they had begun formal discussions about the possibility of deploying an advanced missile defence system to which China has objected, arguing it could undermine its strategic deterrent.

Longer range

South Korean official said on Tuesday that the rocket launched by the North at the weekend seemed more powerful than its 2012 predecessor but Pyongyang still lacked the expertise to transform it into a ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

A South Korean defence ministry official said on condition of anonymity that the latest rocket was similar to the Unha-3 launched in December 2012 but was believed to have an enhanced range of 12,000km. The older version of the rocket had an estimated range of some 10,000km.

He was quick to emphasise, however, that the North had yet to master key technology needed to turn the rocket into an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would require a re-entry vehicle to protect the warhead from heat.

He said the three-stage rocket was confirmed to have put an object into orbit but officials had yet to verify whether the purported satellite was functioning.

Reuters, with AFP