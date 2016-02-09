NEWS ANALYSIS: China’s actions hold the key to defusing tension in North Korea

OFFICIAL moves towards the deployment of a US missile defence system in South Korea in the wake of Pyongyang’s latest rocket launch will increase pressure on Beijing to bring its errant neighbour to heel, analysts say.

But they also highlight the inherent dangers of disunity in dealing with North Korea’s growing military threat, and could presage an arms build-up if China feels threatened by the rollout.

Hours after North Korea’s long-range rocket launch on Sunday, South Korean and US military officials announced they would begin formal discussions on placing the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence System (Thaad) on the North’s doorstep.

The stated rationale was a clear necessity to upgrade the defence posture of the South Korea-US military alliance "against North Korea’s advancing threats", said Yoo Jeh-Seung, Seoul’s deputy defence minister for policy.

"This nuclear-testing coupled with the testing of ballistic missile technology ... was always likely to strengthen the argument that South Korea needs to bolster its missile defences," said Ben Goodlad, principal weapons analyst at IHS Aerospace, Defence and Security.

But beyond the strategic logic lies a diplomatic imperative, which suggests an eventual Thaad deployment may be less motivated by what North Korea is doing and more by what China is not doing.

China is North Korea’s main diplomatic protector, and both Washington and Seoul have been pressing Beijing to take a tougher line with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons programme.

But China, wary of the consequences of a collapsing North Korea on its border, has resisted punitive sanctions before, and looks set to do so again as the United Nations Security Council debates its response to Pyongyang’s latest provocations.

According to Joel Wit, a senior fellow at the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University and the founder of its North Korea website, 38North, frustration with China’s stance has driven forward the possibility of deploying Thaad in South Korea.

"This is a way of sending a signal to China that what North Korea does has real consequences, including consequences for Beijing’s own security interests," Mr Wit said.

China’s response to that signal was swift and unequivocally negative. While it managed only a muted expression of "regret" over the North’s rocket launch, it was quick to voice its "deep concern" at the prospect of South Korea introducing the US missile system. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said such a move would escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula, undermine regional peace and stability, and set back efforts to tackle the North Korean nuclear situation.

China is South Korea’s most important trade partner and — in deference to Beijing’s sensitivities on the issue — South Korea had, until now, declined to discuss formally bringing in the Thaad.

AFP