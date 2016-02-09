Cans and foam apparently used in framework of toppled Taiwan building

TAINAN — Prosecutors in Taiwan were Tuesday seeking to hold in custody the developer of a 16-storey apartment complex toppled by a deadly quake, officials said Tuesday, amid suspicions of shoddy construction.

About 40 people were confirmed dead and some 100 were still missing in the ruins after the collapse of the Wei-kuan building.

It was the only high-rise in the southern city of Tainan to crumble completely when the 6.4 magnitude quake struck before dawn Saturday.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the disaster after photos showed cans and foam had been used to fill parts of the complex’s concrete framework.

The developer, identified as Lin Ming-hui, and two of his employees were taken to the prosecutors’ office in Tainan early Tuesday, said a police officer from the local prosecutors’ office.

"The three people were escorted to the Tainan district court for questioning," the officer said. Local media said prosecutors were seeking the detention of the three at a court session underway Tuesday evening.

Kuo Chen-hsiu, a spokeswoman for Tainan district court, confirmed a hearing was being held to decide whether to take Mr Lin and two employees into custody.

More than 210 people have been rescued from the building. But the city government and rescuers estimate more than 100 others could still be buried in the rubble.

