Samsung changes focus to software to take on rivals

SEOUL — Samsung expects global economic growth to remain weak this year and has urged employees to brainstorm ways to handle intensifying competition in an industry in which software and platforms are eclipsing hardware.

Kwon Oh Hyun, vice-chairman and joint CEO, said products including smartphones, televisions and memory chips, would face increasing competition this year. Innovative business models were weakening traditional hardware values and workers must adapt to maintain leadership in an industry changing at its fastest pace ever, he said.

"The territories of industries are collapsing," Mr Kwon said. "We have to compete in a new way."

Executives have preached the need to focus on software for years. Yet Korea’s largest listed company and the world’s biggest smartphone maker has lagged Apple in developing mobile-friendly software and a unique platform that can lock in users.

"The competition landscape is changing to software and platforms, so we need to build a new system and competence," Mr Kwon said.

In a signal of its newfound priorities, last month Samsung replaced the head of its phone operations with an executive — Koh Dong Jin — who helped create its mobile payment and security platforms.

Mr Koh will work to turn around a division that still leads the world in smartphone sales, yet has lost favour with investors. Samsung lost more than $8bn in market value last year as sales of high-end devices sputtered against new models from Apple and Chinese makers.

