No word on fate of missing booksellers

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said on Monday there was no indication so far outside agents were involved in the disappearance of five booksellers specialising in publications critical of China, but that it would be "unacceptable" if any were.

The disappearances have stoked fears of mainland Chinese authorities using shadowy tactics that erode the "one country, two systems" formula under which the former British colony has been governed since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books, "vanished" last week, according to a missing person’s report filed by his wife last Thursday. Four associates involved in publishing or selling literature critical of Beijing have also gone missing in mysterious circumstances during the past few months.

Hong Kong opposition legislators protested on Sunday at Beijing’s representative office over Mr Lee’s disappearance.

"We are highly concerned with this case," said Beijing-backed Mr Leung. He said there was "no indication" that Mr Lee had been kidnapped by Chinese State Security agents and whisked to China, although investigations were ongoing.

"If mainland personnel enforce the law in Hong Kong, this is unacceptable because it breaches the Basic Law," Mr Leung said, referring to the city’s mini-constitution.

The Basic Law guarantees personal freedoms including freedom of speech and independent law enforcement overseen by an independent judiciary.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had no information to offer on the disappearance.

Mr Lee’s wife told media that her husband had phoned her on a Chinese phone number to say he was "assisting" in an investigation, despite having left his travel document at home.

Three of the missing men were last seen late last year in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy legislator, said Chinese law enforcement agencies had yet to respond to requests for information from Hong Kong officials.

