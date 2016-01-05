Air base attack threatens Modi-Sharif talks

PATHANKOT/NEW DELHI — A rapprochement effort between India and Pakistan appeared to be in jeopardy on Monday, as Indian security forces battled for the third day to clear out militants who had attacked one of its air bases and killed seven soldiers.

The countries’s foreign secretaries are due to meet for talks on January 15 after a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif last month.

But an Indian government official said India was now considering whether to go ahead with the talks. A final decision would be taken once the operations to secure the air force base at Pathankot in Punjab state are over.

The government official, who requested anonymity, said it could take another 48 hours for the base to be secured, and by then the government hoped to have more information about the attackers and what links they may have to Pakistan, if any.

The United Jihad Council, an alliance of more than a dozen pro-Pakistan militant groups based in Kashmir, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack on the base started before dawn on Saturday.

Indian security forces have killed five militants involved in the attack, said Maj-Gen Dushyant Singh, of India’s counterterrorism force, the National Security Guard, at a media briefing yesterday.

But gunfire could still be heard at the base. It was unclear how many militants remained at large, if any. As well as the seven Indian security personnel killed, 22 had been wounded.

Pakistan has condemned the attack and said it wanted to build on the goodwill created by the impromptu meeting between Mr Modi and Mr Sharif last month.

On Sunday, the Indian consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif came under attack.

Indian security officials have given conflicting accounts on whether the attackers at the Pathankot air base were still active after Home Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Saturday they had been "neutralised".

The reluctance of officials to declare the mission complete appeared to reflect an abundance of caution until all the attackers’s bodies had been accounted for. The sound of continuing gunfire from the base added confusion to the picture.

A senior federal government official said earlier on Monday that two militants hiding in the administrative block of the base had been killed on Sunday, but the authorities had yet to recover the bodies. The official said six militants had been killed.

Thousands of police were scanning hotels, markets and forested areas in Pathankot around the base, to ensure no more militants were hiding, said police official Manoj Kumar.

"Our biggest concern is to protect public spaces," Kumar said. "The militants … must have a local network co-ordinating with them."

Manish Mehta, an Indian army spokesman, said the military was working "very fast" to defuse live hand grenades and gather the remains of the dead militants.

