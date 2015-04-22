Market darling buckles under weight of own debt

KAISA Group Holdings captivated Wall Street by minting fortunes from troubled real estate in China. Now the developer is in trouble itself — and the question is how far the pain will spread.

On Monday, the news came that many had been dreading for months: the company, caught up in an anticorruption probe, is buckling under its debts as a slumping real-estate market weighs on the entire Chinese economy. After missing $52m in interest payments, Kaisa, once a stock market darling, now confronts an uncertain future.

It’s a remarkable comedown for a company that burst on to the scene in 2007 as billions poured into Chinese real estate. Its troubles have set investors on edge and have many asking if Kaisa is a one-off or the start of something worse.

Last week, Standard & Poor’s warned that "more defaults cannot be ruled out", saying it was concerned that profitability in the Chinese property sector is faltering.

"More than one big developer is going to go under," says Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan who examines legal issues in corporate and sovereign debt restructuring efforts.

"Busts follow booms. There’s no reason for it to be any different in China."

While reaction to the default was muted in Chinese markets on Tuesday, the saga has sparked jitters among the country’s corporate bond investors on multiple occasions over the past several months.

At a time when China’s equity market has soared — the result of optimism that government stimulus efforts will shore up the economy — high-yield corporate bonds posted almost no gains since the end of November, having sold off in January before rebounding in recent weeks.

Kaisa’s benchmark dollar bonds, meanwhile, are hovering at prices that show investors are expecting the company will saddle them with losses of more than 40% when a restructuring offer is made. Its stock has been suspended in Hong Kong since March 31 after sinking 48% in four months.

The default, the first in the $43.2bn market for dollar bonds issued by Chinese developers, is in part emblematic of the nation’s weakening real estate sector. The slump has helped drag down China’s annual economic expansion to the slowest pace since 1990 after serving as a key engine of outsized growth rates over the past five years.

Companies in other industries have found themselves in trouble too. Coking-coal importer Winsway Enterprises Holdings missed a bond interest payment this month and water-treatment firm Sound Global flagged potential audit issues.

While shares of developers rallied on Monday after government data showing home prices had fallen in fewer Chinese cities last month, Kaisa’s problems go beyond the real estate market after the firm became ensnared in a government crackdown on corruption.

The developer’s woes started last year when officials blocked the approval of its property sales and new projects in Shenzhen, a move that is said to be linked to an investigation of the city’s former security chief Jiang Zunyu.

Kwok Ying Shing, Kaisa’s 50-year-old founder, unexpectedly returned to the company last week after departing three months ago, citing health reasons. In the interim, rival Sunac China Holdings agreed to buy a controlling 49% stake from the Kwok family on January 30, subject to a debt restructuring that would be worked out with investors. Mr Kwok has indicated to Sunac he has no plan to cancel or alter an agreement to sell the stake, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the discussions were private.

The anticorruption push by Chinese President Xi Jinping is a hard thing for investors to assess as they try to decipher which companies will hold up amid the slowdown and which will falter, says AllianceBernstein portfolio manager Shamaila Khan.

Developers have less room to manoeuvre than they did a few years ago as earnings growth slows and liabilities increase. "This is a sector that grew quite aggressively," Ms Kahn says, adding that she is expecting more defaults in the real-estate sector and is staying away from companies that have the highest debt levels.

"I don’t think anyone really expected Kaisa at the end of last year. Credit selection should play a greater role," she says.

