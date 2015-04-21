South Korean premier faces bribery motion

seoul — South Korea’s main opposition party said on Monday it would seek to impeach Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo, one of a number of top officials in President Park Geun-hye’s administration facing bribery allegations.

The scandal was triggered by the suicide of a powerful businessman, who before his death said he had given political funds to the prime minister and two close associates of Ms Park.

The president has vowed to punish anyone found involved in corruption, while Mr Lee has ignored calls from the opposition New Politics Alliance for Democracy (NPAD) to step down.

"Citizens cannot wait any more," NPAD chief Moon Jae-in told a party meeting on Monday. "Our party will push for a bill to dismiss him," Mr Moon said. He urged the ruling Saenuri Party to agree to a quick vote in parliament.

Sung Wan-jong, the former head of a bankrupt construction company, hanged himself on a hillside near his house in Seoul on April 9, leaving a note that listed the names of eight people — including Mr Lee and presidential chief of staff Lee Byung-kee — next to figures said to indicate bribes.

The suicide came as Mr Sung was about to be questioned by prosecutors over allegations that he created a slush fund with embezzled company money to bribe politicians and officials.

In an earlier newspaper interview, Mr Sung claimed to have given Mr Lee 30-million won ($27,000) in cash in 2013 when Mr Lee was running for a parliamentary seat.

Mr Lee has angrily denied the allegation and said he would "lay down" his life if prosecutors found any evidence that he took bribes.

Ms Park’s popularity ratings were just beginning to recover after the Sewol ferry disaster a year ago.

