World / Asia

South Korean premier faces bribery motion

21 April 2015 - 07:57 Agency Staff
South Korean Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo (right) pays his respects at the National Cemetery in Seoul to commemorate those who died in the April 19 Revolution in 1960, on the 55th anniversary of the uprising, on Sunday. Picture: EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA
South Korean Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo (right) pays his respects at the National Cemetery in Seoul to commemorate those who died in the April 19 Revolution in 1960, on the 55th anniversary of the uprising, on Sunday. Picture: EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA

seoul — South Korea’s main opposition party said on Monday it would seek to impeach Prime Minister Lee Wan-koo, one of a number of top officials in President Park Geun-hye’s administration facing bribery allegations.

The scandal was triggered by the suicide of a powerful businessman, who before his death said he had given political funds to the prime minister and two close associates of Ms Park.

The president has vowed to punish anyone found involved in corruption, while Mr Lee has ignored calls from the opposition New Politics Alliance for Democracy (NPAD) to step down.

"Citizens cannot wait any more," NPAD chief Moon Jae-in told a party meeting on Monday. "Our party will push for a bill to dismiss him," Mr Moon said. He urged the ruling Saenuri Party to agree to a quick vote in parliament.

Sung Wan-jong, the former head of a bankrupt construction company, hanged himself on a hillside near his house in Seoul on April 9, leaving a note that listed the names of eight people — including Mr Lee and presidential chief of staff Lee Byung-kee — next to figures said to indicate bribes.

The suicide came as Mr Sung was about to be questioned by prosecutors over allegations that he created a slush fund with embezzled company money to bribe politicians and officials.

In an earlier newspaper interview, Mr Sung claimed to have given Mr Lee 30-million won ($27,000) in cash in 2013 when Mr Lee was running for a parliamentary seat.

Mr Lee has angrily denied the allegation and said he would "lay down" his life if prosecutors found any evidence that he took bribes.

Ms Park’s popularity ratings were just beginning to recover after the Sewol ferry disaster a year ago.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Energy companies show how carbon can be reduced ...
World / Americas
2.
Top Congolese wildlife ranger fears for his life
World / Africa
3.
Marine Le Pen camp lays into ‘oligarch stooge’ ...
World / Europe
4.
North Korea ‘ready to attack’
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.