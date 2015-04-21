China’s $46bn investment plan hoped to revive Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Islamabad on Monday to unveil a $46bn investment plan that Pakistan hopes will end a chronic energy crisis and transform it into an economic hub.

With the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Beijing hopes to increase investment in Pakistan as part of its ambitions to expand its trade and transport footprint in Central and South Asia while countering US and Indian influence. Pakistan hopes the investment will spur its long underperforming economy.

Mr Xi was given a lavish welcome as he arrived at Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad, where he was greeted by President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The two countries have enjoyed close diplomatic and military relations for decades, though economic ties have grown more recently.

Bilateral trade exceeded $12bn last year compared with only $2bn a decade earlier.

"The real opportunity of this China Pakistan Economic Corridor is that it changes the scope of the relationship from geopolitics to geoeconomics," said Ahsan Iqbal, the minister overseeing the projects.

The project foresees the creation of road, rail and pipeline links that will cut several thousand kilometres off the route to transport oil from the Middle East to China, while bypassing mutual rival India.

The upgrade will stretch 3,000km from the Pakistani port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea to China’s western city of Kashgar. Pakistan transferred control of the port to a Chinese public company in 2013.

The two countries were also set to co-operate in gas, coal and solar energy projects to provide 16,400MW of electricity, roughly equal to the country’s entire capacity, said Mr Iqbal.

Pakistan has wrestled with chronic power shortages in recent years that have cut several percentage points off gross domestic product growth and inflicted misery on the everyday lives of its citizens.

"These are very substantial and tangible projects which will have a significant transformative effect on Pakistan’s economy," Mr Iqbal said

The projected investments, $28bn of which are ready to be signed during Mr Xi’s visit, dwarf a US assistance package to Pakistan of $5bn that was begun in 2010 but has not made as great an impact as hoped.

Referring to the US aid, Mr Iqbal said it was $1.5bn a year, "out of which only $600-$700m went to government. Most of it went to nongovernment sectors and the bulk went to American companies. That is a problem with assistance that comes through the aid mode."

Mr Iqbal was more optimistic about Beijing’s investment, saying it would integrate three engines of growth: South Asia, Central Asia and China.

Some analysts have cautioned that the huge figures being trumpeted looked too good to be true and the government would have its work cut out turning the projects into reality, particularly in Baluchistan province, where an insurgency has raged for a decade.

"I just hope that Beijing’s big-ticket projects are matched by Islamabad’s clear commitment and action on the ground," said Sherry Rehman, an opposition legislator and director of the Jinnah Institute think-tank. "Executive stalemate in Islamabad can kill off the best projects from an ally like Beijing. So basically the economic corridor needs to be paved with more than good intentions from Islamabad."

Beyond economic matters, questions of regional security will be high on the list during discussions between the two leaders. China is wary of the infiltration of militant Islamists from Pakistan to its western Xinjiang province, which is frequently hit by unrest, and may be looking for greater assurances from Islamabad on the matter.

