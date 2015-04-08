BUSINESS DAY TV: An ‘uprising against the established world model’

STEEN Jakobsen is the chief investment officer at Saxo Bank.

BUSINESS DAY TV: China has ambitious plans to change the global political and economic landscape through its silk road that will develop countries along its path, creating trade volumes of more than $2.5-trillion over the next decade. It’s also wooing other countries to invest in an Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), extending its influence firmly across the globe. So does this signal a shift in the global power dynamic? Joining us on the line with his view is Steen Jakobsen, chief economist and investment officer at Saxo Bank.

Steen ... you came out with a series of notes and though the genesis of all of this was a piece written by Larry Summers, the former treasury secretary of the United States, who said that “the past month may be remembered as the month in which America gave up its position as global underwriter of the economy”, and it talks about how it’s lost influence as far as persuading its traditional allies to not join this Chinese infrastructure, silk route push. However, my question is, can you actually ignore what China is setting out to do here?

STEEN JAKOBSEN: No, that’s impossible and I also think that is actually the conclusion Larry Summers comes up with ... in a sense that he’s pointing out that China has now created a one-way street and it’s impossible to reverse direction inside that one-way street. They’re going to activate their $4-trillion worth of research which is certainly invested mainly in US treasuries and they’re going to do what was also done just after (Second World War) with the Marshall Plan. They will offer access to credit and infrastructure investments, and of course in the hope that they will create additional demand for products out of China.

BDTV: Okay, so it’s triggering shifts in global relationships and the way business and investment is being done, with whom it’s being done. Steen, is it triggering a shift in the US’s approach to global economics right now?

SJ: Well, I don’t think it’s necessarily changed the view as far as politics and approach, but certainly they are forced to reject this because they feel that it’s the rise of China as a nation and using its power. And don’t forget, the silk route is a century-old trade route and part of the reason for China to push this, of course, is that western China is the poor and underdeveloped part of China and they want to create investment all the way through China to Venezia in Italy, and the Cape of Good Hope in the south of Africa.

BDTV: Who do you think is going to benefit most from this ... and is it possible that we’ll actually see the US losing all of its traditional allies because they see the rationale in what China is doing here?

SJ: It’s probably more likely that we have a split leadership, you know, in the hegemonic model in which you basically have one nation leading. Exactly 100 years ago the US took over from the UK and it’s not very clear, and I think Larry Summers is right, and I’ve been writing about that, that this signifies a significant arrival from China on the international scene. But we have to remember that this is a planned economy, it’s not an open economy, so we all have to have certain scepticism towards the ability of a planned economy to become a world leader. But having said that, money talks on this occasion and countries with resources like Africa, Brazil and Australia’s will again be well positioned for the next upswing. But I have to warn you it will take at least 12-18 months before we see implementation of these policies. But I’m absolutely certain that this will be a huge tailwind for resource-based economies. We can only hope and pray that these economies will do some reforms before they get the additional push.

BDTV: Yes. And that’s exactly it. Do you see reforms coming through in terms of the governance structure of, for example, the IMF and the World Bank ... to better reflect the balance of forces that are currently at play within the global economy?

SJ: I don’t think the IMF (International Monetary Fund) has done anything good for any countries in the world and, partly the reason why we are setting out the AIIB, is exactly the Asian scepticism towards international lenders, and as set up, which is almost unilaterally favouring the old and developed nations. So, to some extent, you could say this is an uprising against the established world model, but policies and reforms need to come from within. So what’s best for SA will be dictated by what you need to do in SA rather than what international economies, like me, tell you to do.

BDTV: Well, it’s going to be interesting. Steen, thanks very much for chatting to us this evening, albeit a bit late....