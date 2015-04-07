Australia surprises by standing pat on rates

SYDNEY — The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Glenn Stevens, is proud of the central bank’s "boring" monetary policy.

This year, it has been anything but that. On Tuesday, the reserve bank surprised financial markets for the third month in a row when it left interest rates unchanged at 2.25%.

Central banks are supposed to be predictable but in February, the Reserve Bank of Australia delivered an unexpected cut to the present level. Then in March, Mr Stevens’ team left rates on hold when markets were anticipating a further lowering as economic storm clouds gathered. Tuesday’s decision to sit tight sent the Australian dollar soaring — a disappointment to the many exporters that the central bank has said it wants to help.

An array of challenges led most economists to expect a quarter percentage-point reduction this time: lacklustre growth, rising unemployment, cratering prices of iron ore and a slowdown in China, Australia’s biggest trading partner. Iron ore, now at its lowest level in a decade after falling 34% this year, is the country’s biggest export.

Futures markets had priced in an 80% chance of a cut in the benchmark rate to 2% given the absence, too, of any immediate inflation pressures and repeated central bank warnings that joblessness — currently close to a 10-year high — had further to rise. Markets are now betting a 70% likelihood of a May cut. The Australian dollar rose by more than one US cent to above $0.77 following Tuesday’s decision.

Some economists complained that in keeping rates steady, the central bank had let down businesses trying to cope with a sluggish economy for several years.

"The reserve bank missed an opportunity to achieve the further weakening in the Australian dollar that it so badly craves," said Paul Dales of Capital Economics.

Mr Stevens usually takes extreme care to signal the thinking of the central bank’s policy-making committee.

In the middle of 2014, following almost a year of steady rates, the governor promised he’d give the market a clear signal whenever that long "period of stability" inevitably ended. According to the RBA website, Mr Stevens said in a speech in Adelaide in September 2014: "A very accommodative interest rate structure, and a degree of stability and predictability, has been in place for some time now. Indeed the conduct of policy could perhaps be described as boring. If so, I would regard that as a small success."

His communication helped markets reliably predict no change in the benchmark rate for the rest of that year. But it also meant markets were caught off-guard by the February decision to cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point. In an announcement several days later, the central bank downgraded its growth forecasts, leading many investors to expect another reduction in March — which, of course, didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, in the statement accompanying the March decision to hold rates, Mr Stevens changed his language to explicitly introduce a downward bias with the words: "Further easing of policy may be appropriate."

That dovish language, combined with the worsening economic landscape, helped solidify expectations of an April cut. Bets on a cut in May are currently sitting at about 70%, with the iron-ore price having fallen below $50 a metric ton — raising concerns over the survival of some local producers, while triggering a sharp drop in government tax revenue.

In Tuesday’s statement, Mr Stevens said further monetary easing "may be appropriate," which left open the possibility of a rate cut in May.

" There are, in our view, few clues as to why the reserve bank held rates," said Adam Boyton, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, Australia.

All eyes are now on May’s statement, to be published after Mr Stevens and his team have had time to assess fresh inflation data and the further movement of iron-ore prices.

