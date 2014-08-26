Malaysia Airlines plans restructuring

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Airline System is considering job cuts, a review of aircraft orders and replacing its CEO after the national carrier suffered two disasters this year, people familiar with the plan said.

The airline’s parent, sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, would discuss the proposals on Tuesday, which also include cutting some routes, one person said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The carrier might need to lay off between 3,000 to 4,000 people, a second person said.

It had 19,577 employees at the end of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Khazanah was also talking to as many as three people as possible candidates to replace Malaysia Airlines CEO Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, whose term was due to expire in mid-September, one of the persons said.

The restructuring measures and Khazanah’s offer earlier this month to buy out minority shareholders are part of the plan to revive the Subang, Malaysia-based airline. The carrier, which will report earnings on Thursday, is struggling to stem losses and repair its image after the downing of Flight 17 in Ukraine last month compounded woes from the disappearance of a jet in March.

"The airline needs fleet rationalisation," said K Ajith, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian Pte in Singapore. "The question is where, how and what type of aircraft.

"The long-haul European routes might be cut. The European routes have been money-losing for Malaysia Airlines."

A call to the office phone of Khairunnisak Dzun Nurin, a spokeswoman for the airline, was not answered. Khazanah did not comment on speculation, Raslan Sharif, a spokesman for the sovereign wealth fund said.

The carrier’s shares were unchanged at 25.5 sen in Kuala Lumpur trading yesterday. The stock has declined 18% this year.

The airline needed to take tough measures in a thorough overhaul and the government and Khazanah were in the final stages of working out the restructuring plan, Prime Minister Najib Razak said earlier this month.

Khazanah said it would buy the 30.6% stake it did not already own in the company at 27 sen per share for a total of 1.38-billion ringgit ($436m). It plans to delist the company after the two disasters.

Even before that, Malaysia Airlines had accumulated losses as more low-fare carriers started in Southeast Asia and lured customers by driving down fares. The airline missed its target to be profitable last year as a result of higher fuel, maintenance and financing costs.

Flight 17 was shot down in Ukraine in July, four months after a jet en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur vanished. The earlier incident put the carrier under global scrutiny, jeopardising its reputation and prompting boycotts in China, whose nationals accounted for most of the passengers.

No trace of the Malaysia Airline plane to Beijing has been found in the world’s longest search for a missing plane in modern aviation history.

Bloomberg