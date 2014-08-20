Potential buyers for BHP’s Nickel West

SYDNEY — BHP Billiton is in talks with potential buyers for all, or part, of its Nickel West division in Australia after excluding the business from a major restructuring.

“We continue to talk to interested parties,” BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie said. “This is a matter of commercial discussions with several potential buyers.” The world’s biggest miner is spinning off its aluminium, coal, manganese and silver assets and its nickel business in Colombia into a new company.

BHP in May started its review of Nickel West, which comprises the Mount Keith, Cliffs and Leinster mines, concentrators, the 100,000-tonnes-per-year Kalgoorlie smelter and the 60,000-tonnes-per-year Kwinana refinery in Western Australia. In the 12 months to June 30 2015 Nickel West is scheduled to pro-duce 95,000 tonnes of nickel, 55% to be produced from third-party ores.

World output in calendar 2014 is forecast to reach 1.9-million tonnes, according to Australia’s Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics.

X2 Resources, an investment vehicle established by Mick Davis, the CEO of Xstrata until its merger with Glencore, has been mentioned by analysts as a contender for Nickel West.

Sovereign wealth

X2 Resources has up to $3.75bn in finance available.

Its backers comprise private-equity group TPG Capital, commodities trader Noble Group and three unnamed sovereign wealth and pension fund investors.

China’s MMG, Canada’s Sherritt International and Dutch trading group Trafigura have also been referred to by analysts as having looked at Nickel West.

The price of nickel, used in making stainless steel, has climbed as much as 56% since January after Indonesia’s banning of exports of ore in hopes that it would lead to a homegrown smelting industry.

BHP last year wrote down the value of Nickel West by $1.7bn, booking a $1.25bn after-tax impairment on the assets. BHP does not disclose the exact book value of its business divisions.

The miner abruptly shut down another nickel operation in Ravens-thorpe, Australia, in 2009 only months after spending $2.2bin on its construction, blaming low world nickel prices.

BHP then took a $3.4bn write down on Ravensthorpe and the accompanying Yabulu refinery to value them at zero. Canada’s First Quantum Minerals eventually bought Ravensthorpe for $340m.

Yabulu was acquired by Australian mining entrepreneur Clive Palmer for an undisclosed amount.

Reuters