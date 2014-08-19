Samsung buys Quietside to enhance its smart home business

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it had acquired US air conditioner distributor Quietside as part of its push to strengthen its "smart home" business.

It is the South Korean firm’s second such acquisition within a week after it said on Friday it had purchased SmartThings, a US-based platform developer which builds apps that allow users to monitor, control and automate devices at home.

So-called "smart homes" enable users to control multiple household appliances from a mobile device and are an area of increasing focus for technology companies such as Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest maker of smartphones.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman said the South Korean company had acquired 100% of Quietside, but declined to elaborate on the price or other details.

"Because air conditioning products are a necessity in all buildings, including homes and offices, this acquisition is expected to be of help to our future smart home business," Samsung Electronics said.

Samsung Electronics aims to become the world’s top home appliances maker by 2015, ahead of Whirlpool. Quietside, which has about 500 stores in the US, sells air conditioners for homes and offices.

Reuters