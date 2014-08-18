China finds Mercedes-Benz guilty of price-fixing

SHANGHAI/FRANKFURT — Germany’s Mercedes-Benz has been found guilty of manipulating prices for after-sales services in China, the official Xinhua news agency reported, adding to pressure on foreign car makers in the world’s largest car market.

Brands including Volkswagen’s Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are cutting prices for new cars and spare parts in an effort to appease Chinese regulators that have accused some of them of anticompetitive behaviour.

Daimler, the parent company that makes the luxury Mercedes-Benz cars, said on Monday it was co-operating with authorities and declined to comment further.

An array of industries, from milk powder makers to electronics firms, has come under the Chinese regulatory spotlight in recent years as the government intensifies its efforts to make foreign companies comply with 2008 antimonopoly legislation.

Antitrust regulator, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), launched an investigation into the car industry following domestic media complaints that foreign car makers were overcharging Chinese customers for vehicles and spare parts.

The Xinhua report, which cited regulators, made no mention of possible penalties for Mercedes. The regulator can impose fines of up to 10% of a company’s Chinese revenues for the previous year.

JP Morgan analysts said the willingness of the German manufacturers to lower prices in China reduced the possibility of high fines but in the longer term could hit profitability.

Mercedes-Benz recently announced that it would reduce prices on some spare parts by an average of 15% and BMW said it would cut prices by an average of 20%, JP Morgan said.

Audi has also said it will cut prices, but did not specify by how much.

In the longer run, forcing European car makers to lower the price of spare parts and imported vehicles could see margins in China normalise to levels currently seen in Europe, JP Morgan said in a note earlier this month.

"We believe that this might happen gradually over the next five years or more," the brokerage said, adding it expected the earnings per share of German car makers to be affected by about 3%.

They said that if the price of spare parts and services fell by 20% in China, Daimler and BMW’s pretax profit would take a hit of about 1% in 2015 and Volkswagen’s pretax profit would fall by just less than 3%.

Anticompetitive practices

The Jiangsu Province Price Bureau found evidence of anticompetitive practices after raiding Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the eastern coastal province and an office in neighbouring Shanghai, Xinhua said in its report on Sunday.

The European Chamber of Commerce in China has expressed concern that European companies have been unfairly targeted and discouraged from appealing against fines.

"The European Chamber has received numerous alarming anecdotal accounts from a number of sectors that administrative intimidation tactics are being used to impel companies to accept punishments and remedies without full hearings," it said last week.

Critics, however, say car makers have too much leverage over car dealers and car part suppliers in China, enabling them to control prices.

The Xinhua report said the cost of replacing all the spare parts in a Mercedes-Benz C-Class could be 12 times more than buying a new vehicle, citing a report from the China Automotive Maintenance and Repair Trade Association.

Earlier in August the National Development and Reform Commission said it would punish Audi and Fiat SpA’s Chrysler for monopoly practices. Executives at Toyota Motor Corp said the government was looking into the car parts policies of its premium brand, Lexus.

Chinese media reported last week that Audi, the best selling foreign premium car brand in China, would be fined about 250 million yuan ($40.7m).

Foreign car brands, all of whom operate in China through joint ventures with a local partner, have been fiercely competing to up their share in the world’s largest car market.

Daimler has said that it wants to boost Chinese sales of Mercedes-Benz cars to more than 300,000 a year by 2015, while Audi expects China to make up 40% of its sales by 2020.

Reuters