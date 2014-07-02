Japan shifts pacifist stance

TOKYO — Japan on Tuesday loosened the bonds on its powerful military, proclaiming the right to go into battle in defence of allies, in a highly controversial shift in the nation’s pacifist stance.

After months of political horse trading and browbeating of opponents, conservative Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his cabinet had formally endorsed a reinterpretation of rules that have banned the use of armed force except in very narrowly-defined circumstances. "I will protect Japanese people’s lives and peaceful existence.

"As the prime minister, I have this grave responsibility. With this determination, the cabinet approved the basic policy for national security.

"There is a misunderstanding that Japan will be involved in war in an effort to defend a foreign country. But this is impossible.

"It will be strictly a defensive measure to defend our people."

Mr Abe has faced down widespread public opposition to the move, which climaxed at the weekend when a middle-aged man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire.

Some 10,000 protesters gathered on Tuesday near the prime minister’s office to oppose the plan, Kyodo News reported.

While the move to allow so-called "collective self-defence" needs parliamentary approval, the control of both chambers that Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party enjoys renders this a formality.

Mr Abe had originally planned to change Article 9 of the US-imposed constitution, which was adopted after the Second World War and renounces "the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes".

But unable to muster the two-thirds majority he needed in both houses and unlikely to get an endorsement from the public in the required referendum, he changed tack, using what opponents say is sleight of hand to alter what the clause means.

Supporters say the reinterpretation is necessary because of the worsening security situation in East Asia, where an ever more confident China is pushing its territorial claims and an erratic North Korea is threatening stability. Now Japanese troops will be able to come to the aid of allies — primarily the US — if they come under attack from a common enemy, even if Japan is not the object of the attack.

Examples pushed by the Mr Abe camp have included a missile attack by North Korea on US forces in Guam; they say the shift would allow Japanese troops to shoot down the missile as it passes overhead.

China has warned against the move, saying it opens the door to remilitarisation of a country that is not sufficiently penitent for its actions in Second World War.

Just ahead of the announcement Beijing said Tokyo was guilty of "stirring up troubles on historical issues".

