Hong Kong marchers demand right to vote for city’s leader

HONG KONG — Waving colonial-era flags and chanting anti-Beijing slogans, more than 500,000 protesters staged a pro-democracy march in rain-soaked Hong Kong on Tuesday, organisers said, claiming the largest turnout since the city was handed back to China.

The scale of the rally reflects surging discontent over Beijing’s insistence that it vet candidates before a vote in 2017 for the semi-autonomous city’s next leader.

It comes after nearly 800,000 people took part in an informal referendum demanding that voters be allowed a say in the nomination of candidates. The poll irked Beijing, which branded it "illegal and invalid".

The protest route from the city’s Victoria Park to the skyscraper-packed Central business district was a sea of umbrellas and banners emblazoned with slogans such as "We want real democracy" and "We stand united against China".

Some protesters sang the Cantonese version of Do You Hear the People Sing? — the rabble-rousing anthem from the musical Les Miserables. Despite torrential rain, protesters continued pouring into the clogged streets through the afternoon and evening.

Johnson Yeung, a rally organiser, said at least 510,000 protesters had attended the march — believed to be a record for July 1 protests, an annual outpouring of discontent directed at both China’s communist government and the local leadership.

"This year people came out braving the rain and wind and many citizens joined along the way," Mr Yeung told a cheering crowd late yesterday.

Mr Yeung said the turnout marked a "record" since the handover. Official estimates of the turnout were more conservative, with police saying 98,600 people took part during the "peak" of the rally, without elaborating.

"There is a strong desire for genuine democracy that offers choice and competition without (political) vetting," Anson Chan, a former number two official in Hong Kong who is now a pro-democracy activist, said.

The chairman of the Hong Kong post office union, marching in the muggy heat, said the city’s government was kowtowing to Beijing. "This march is not for us, it’s for our children. Without universal suffrage there’s no way to monitor the government," said Ip Kam-fu.

The city’s chief executive, Leung Chun-ying sought to strike a conciliatory note, saying his government would do its utmost to forge an agreement on implementing universal suffrage.

He offered no details on the 2017 election when he spoke at a ceremony earlier yesterday marking the 17th anniversary of the city’s handover from former colonial power Britain.

A handful of marchers pushed against police barricades but the rally was largely peaceful, and a carnival atmosphere prevailed in several stretches of the route.

In one street performance, a model tank hurtled towards a protester, pointing its gun barrel at his neck as he attempted to push back.

"Hong Kong is turning into a place with less and less freedom," Eric Wong, a 24-year-old photographer who took part in the rally, told AFP. "It is transforming into the mainland."

Under the "one country, two systems" agreement reached at the time of the handover, Hong Kong enjoys liberties not seen on the mainland, including free speech and the right to protest.

But there are fears that those freedoms are being eroded.

Among other worries, there has been a series of attacks on media workers in recent months, including the brutal stabbing of a liberal former newspaper editor.

Concerns increased last month when Beijing published a controversial "white paper" on Hong Kong’s future that was widely seen as a warning to the city not to overstep the bounds.

"They (Beijing) promised Hong Kong people a high degree of autonomy. Now they are trying to take everything back," lawyer and veteran democracy campaigner Martin Lee said.

The unofficial referendum, which ended on Sunday, gave three options for the election of the city’s next leader — all of which included the public having some influence on the selection of candidates.

