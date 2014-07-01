Japan expected to lag behind US in easing emergency measures

TOKYO — Interest-rate swaps are signaling the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will lag far behind the Federal Reserve in ending record stimulus, adding pressure on the yen to weaken.

Japan’s two-year swap rates fell to the lowest since July 2005 last week and the discount to similar US contracts reached the highest in more than three years in June, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The yen will weaken 5% to 107 a dollar by the end of this year, according to the median estimate of more than 50 analysts surveyed.

The slide in borrowing costs shows investors are confident BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will maintain record stimulus even as the Bank for International Settlements warns global monetary authorities to avoid delaying an exit from emergency policies.

Inflation-linked bonds show expectations for consumer-price increases well below the 2% target that Mr Kuroda says could be achieved in the next fiscal year.

"Exit in Japan is far, far away," said Yusuke Ikawa, a rates strategist at UBS.

"The swap spread is widening as demand for dollars increases as yields stay high in the US and low in Japan," he said.

Japan’s two-year swap rates dropped to as low as 0.165% on Thursday, compared with 0.588% for equivalent US contracts. The US-Japan gap widened to 0.458 percentage point on June 17, the most since April 2011. The swap rate is what borrowers pay to exchange their fixed-income interest payments for floating ones.

The yen traded at 101.36 a dollar in Tokyo on Monday afternoon, down 5% since the BOJ’s announcement on April 4, 2013 of a plan to buy about ¥7-trillion ($69bn) of government bonds (JGB) a month.

Inflation-linked debt shows expectations for annual consumer-price increases of 1.22% over 10 years, the lowest outlook since March 25 and below the BOJ’s goal of 2%, according to the break-even rate. It has retreated from as high as 1.39% on June 3, as data showed slumping household spending, falling wages and slowing exports.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year yields, the world’s lowest, dropped to 0.555% last week, the least since May 2013.

"Yields are low in Japan as the BOJ continues record easing," said Hidenori Suezawa, financial market and fiscal analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, one of the 23 primary dealers obliged to bid at government bond auctions.

"US yields will rise on speculation the Fed will tighten after it finishes tapering. Spreads with JGB yields will widen, boosting Japanese investments into US debt," he said.

The yen will weaken beyond the 5 and a half year low of 105.44 a dollar reached on January 2, should the US 10-year yield rise above 3%, Mr Suezawa said. The US benchmark yield was at 2.53% on Monday.

The 10-year yield premium of Treasuries over JGBs will climb to the highest level since February 2011 by the end of March 2015, according to the weighted averages of analysts in separate surveys.

"Because Japanese investors can’t get much return on JGBs, they’re boosting buying of higher-yielding foreign debt," said Sho Aoyama, senior market analyst at Mizuho Securities. He expects the yen to weaken against the dollar in the long term, while the US two-year swap "has been rising in the past six months as it starts to price in a Fed rate hike."

US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen has said policy makers are discussing principles to guide an exit from record easing and expects to announce them later this year. The central bank trimmed bond-buying by $10bn for a fifth meeting in June, to $35bn a month, on pace to end the programme late this year.

Mr Kuroda said last month premature discussions on the BOJ’s exit strategy could confuse markets. BOJ officials are considering keeping a large balance sheet even after achieving 2% inflation, according to people familiar with the discussions. Policy makers would use cash from maturing debt to buy long-term government bonds, they said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

"A BOJ exit is unlikely until April next year when they next announce their updated economic and inflation forecasts," said Takuro Nishida, a deputy manager at Nipponkoa Insurance. "The BOJ has plenty of ways to exit without spurring yield spikes."

