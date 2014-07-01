China imports of Iranian crude sky rocket

TOKYO — China’s Iranian crude imports rose by more than a third in May to the second highest on record, helping keep overall Asian buying above the level allowed under a deal that eases some Western sanctions, government and tanker-tracking data showed.

China, Tehran’s largest oil client, has since late last year been stepping up purchases after a landmark November nuclear deal eased some sanctions on Iran and has been making up the main portion of stronger Asian imports since then.

With fighting engulfing swathes of Iraq and worries about potential disruption in shipments from Opec’s second-largest producer, some Asian buyers are starting to see Iran as a more stable supplier.

"If there was an overthrow of the government in Baghdad this could bring the administration of the Iraqi oil industry to a standstill and remove 3-million bpd (barrels per day) from global oil supplies," said Tom O’Sullivan, founder of independent energy consultancy Mathyos Japan. "About half of Iraq’s oil goes to China, so Iran could potentially fill the gap."

Iran’s biggest buyers — China, India, Japan and South Korea -together took in 1.26-million barrels per day of the Islamic republic’s crude last month, up 8% from the same period a year ago, government and tanker-tracking data showed. For the first five months of this year, their imports averaged 1.25-million bpd, up 25.3% from a year ago, keeping Tehran’s exports above the 1-million bpd cap that it agreed under a deal with the West for six months to July 20.

There are no indications that Washington will loosen up on the cap until a full nuclear deal with Tehran is reached, but there have been some signs of improving ties, including on how to respond to an Islamist militant insurgency in northern Iraq.

An oil industry expert in Asia, who declined to be identified, said concerns about unrest in Iraq disrupting oil supplies meant that some importers were also viewing Iranian supplies as more stable than Iraqi crude.

Tough western sanctions since 2012 have slashed Iran’s oil exports and crippled its economy by choking the flow of foreign exchange, but some of those measures were relaxed in November’s diplomatic deal in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities and shipments have been up from last year.

With less than four weeks left until a late this month deadline to strike an accord, Western officials have said Iran and six world powers have made little progress towards striking a deal that could end years of hostility.

Asian buying volumes have held consistently above 1.1-million bpd since January — excluding oil going to other destinations such as Turkey and Syria — indicating the six-month export target will be missed. Iranian crude imports by China expanded 36% in May from a year ago.

Reuters