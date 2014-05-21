NEWS ANALYSIS: Samsung’s succession restructuring may help boost minorities

SEOUL — Speculation that Samsung Group’s founding family will revamp South Korea’s biggest business empire to retain control has so far had an unlikely beneficiary: minority shareholders.

The conglomerate led by Lee Kun Hee, whose businesses account for more than 20% of South Korea’s economy, may unlock "hidden value" as Mr Lee transfers wealth to heirs, CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets says. Speculation the changes will come soon has lifted the market capitalisation of Samsung’s 17 listed firms by more than $22bn since May 7 through on Tuesday.

Samsung may shift ownership into at least three holding companies that allow the family to retain control while reducing the need to tie up capital in cross shareholdings that could otherwise be invested in profitable projects, CLSA says.

Samsung Electronics, which has the lowest price-earnings ratio among the world’s 20 biggest firms, rallied 7.7% in the past eight days. Samsung C&T Corporation, which helped build the tallest building in Dubai, rose 16%.

"We would support a restructuring, which adds transparency," Charlemagne Capital co-chief investment officer Julian Mayo, who helps manage about $2.7bn in emerging markets, including Samsung Electronics shares, wrote in an e-mail on May 16. "The best investments are generally to be found where there is a long-term alignment of interest between the owners and managers of the company and its shareholders."

Samsung Electronics rose 0.2% on Tuesday to its highest level in more than five months at the close in Seoul, while Samsung C&T declined 2.3%. The benchmark Kospi index declined 0.2%.

Samsung’s ownership structure has come under the spotlight this month after Samsung SDS, which provides technology for the construction and manufacturing industries, unveiled plans for an initial public offering on May 8, a move seen by Morgan Stanley as a way for Mr Lee’s family to fund a restructuring of the group.

Mr Lee was moved to a general ward from intensive care on Tuesday after a heart attack, Samsung spokeswoman Rhee So Eui said on Tuesday. His condition has improved and all test results were stable, Ms Rhee said.

After Mr Lee took over Suwon-based Samsung Electronics in 1987, he built it into the world’s largest maker of smartphones, televisions and memory chips, becoming South Korea’s richest man in the process.

Samsung declined to comment on ownership structure, spokesman Kevin Cho said on Tuesday. The group, which generated about $325bn in sales last year, has not disclosed plans for restructuring or succession.

"It is inevitable for Samsung to turn more friendly toward investors," Daishin Asset Management CE Seo Jae Hyeong said in an interview on May 15. "Shareholder return policies are most likely to strengthen through the succession process."

Under CLSA’s scenario, the group would create holding companies for its technology, financial and industrial units. Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s biggest business by market value, would split into a holding company and an operating unit with better incentives to boost return on capital, according to, CLSA Korea head Shaun Cochran said.

President Park Geun Hye’s government introduced last year legislation banning family-run chaebol businesses from creating new cross shareholdings.

The strategy was blamed by the International Monetary Fund for contributing to the nation’s 1997-99 crisis and used by families to control conglomerates while holding only minority stakes.

The opaque ownership structures have helped to cap equity valuations in South Korea, where the Kospi index trades at 10 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, the lowest level among major Asian markets after China. Samsung Electronics’ multiple of 7.5 compares with 13 for Apple, maker of the iPhone.

Even if Samsung takes steps to further align the family’s interests with minority shareholders, it faces slower growth in some of its biggest businesses, said KTB Asset Management money manager Lee Jin Woo in Seoul.

Samsung Electronics posted the lowest sales at its mobile-phone business in five quarters amid increasing competition with Chinese producers in the period ended March.

"The picture doesn’t look good for Samsung," Mr Lee said.

Still, shares of the group’s companies have outperformed the broader South Korean stock market since speculation of a restructuring intensified this month. The gain in Samsung Electronics is about twice as big as the 3.9% increase in the Kospi since May 7 through Monday.

Foreign investors added about $367m to their holdings of the stock during the period, the most among Kospi companies. Samsung Life jumped 15% to the highest level in seven months.

"The hidden value across the entire South Korean market cap could be better realised," said Mr Cochran.

Bloomberg