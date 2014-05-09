Thai political crisis deepens

BANGKOK — A day after a court removed prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra from power, Thailand was mired in a political crisis on Thursday as an anticorruption body ruled that she should face impeachment proceedings.

Here are three possible steps ahead — from an unlikely deal between Thailand’s bitterly divided political camps, to a military coup. Ms Yingluck, deposed on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court, could theoretically return as prime minister if her Puea Thai party won elections slated for July 20.

But a huge question mark looms over this after a Thai anti-graft panel ruled on Thursday that she should face impeachment proceedings in the upper house of parliament — a move that could see her banned from politics for five years. That would deal a heavy blow to her and her billionaire family, but would not necessarily cost the ruling Puea Thai party votes if new polls are held.

To Puea Thai’s relief, the graft panel said it would not extend its probe to the rest of the caretaker cabinet — a move that would have sent the kingdom spinning into an even deeper crisis.

The battered administration is hoping to hold out for new elections. Parties led by or aligned to Thaksin Shinawatra — Ms Yingluck’s billionaire elder brother — have won every poll since 2001. Antigovernment protesters have vowed massive action on Friday, while Ms Yingluck’s "Red Shirt" supporters plan a rally in Bangkok on Saturday.

In the event of violent clashes on the streets or widespread action by the Reds in their rural strongholds, the army could step in. This would be nothing out of the ordinary for a nation that has had 18 successful or attempted coups since 1932.

Thailand’s army has declined to make such a move in the past six months of chaotic protests, even as political violence has at times threatened to spiral out of control. But powerful army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha has not ruled out a coup, saying in December "anything can happen".

Red Shirt chairman Jatuporn Prompan said on Thursday he feared a coup was "unavoidable".

AFP