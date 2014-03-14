Beijing shows might in search for jetliner

HONG KONG — From high-resolution satellites to advanced warships, China’s military build-up is on full display in the hunt for a missing Malaysian jetliner — putting Asia on notice about what Beijing might do in the future to further assert its regional presence.

Now in its sixth day, the search for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 and its 239 passengers and crew has exposed tensions between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur, with Chinese officials from Premier Li Keqiang on down criticising Malaysia’s handling of the crisis. China has sent a team of envoys and investigators to Malaysia to deepen involvement.

While Beijing’s concerns reflect, in part, public anxiety over the fate of more than 150 Chinese on board Flight MH370, the search comes at a time when China has been flexing its muscles in the disputed South and East China Seas.

One aerospace and defence industry source with years of experience in the region said the Chinese response would stick in the minds of its neighbours.

"This is a demonstration of force in a peaceful context," said the source.

China has deployed four warships, four coast-guard vessels, eight aircraft and trained 10 satellites on a wide search area far from mainland China. Chinese media have described the ship deployment as the largest Chinese rescue fleet ever assembled.

The missing plane’s last reported contact with civilian radar was near the mouth of the Gulf of Thailand, which opens into the South China Sea. It was bound for Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang on Monday acknowledged Malaysia had the "main responsibility" for both the search and follow-up investigation. He said, however, Beijing had responsibility not only to participate but to "demand and urge" Malaysia to step up efforts.

Ironically, China’s ties with Malaysia had been among its warmest in the region despite a dispute over territory.

But Chinese warships staged a show of sovereignty just two months ago at the James Shoal, a submerged reef about 80km off Malaysia’s Borneo island state of Sarawak — and about 1,800km from mainland China.

Beijing regards those waters as its southernmost territory, the bottom of a looping so-called nine-dash line on maps that comprise 90% of the South China Sea. The Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan are also in dispute with Beijing over parts of the ocean.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy deployment at the shoal was led by one of its three state-of-the-art amphibious assault ships. Two of those 20,000-tonne vessels have joined the search for the missing plane.

"The Chinese are drawing the conclusion that these guys are not ready for prime time," said Ernie Bower, a Southeast Asia specialist at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, referring to Malaysia.

Reuters