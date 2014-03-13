Copper to drop further as Chinese demand falls

LONDON — Copper, which reached the lowest price in almost four years this week, is set to drop further as a weakening economy curbs demand in leading global consumer China, according to Citrine Capital Management.

China’s copper exports are set to climb and deliveries of the metal to the nation will fall, partner and head of research Andreas Hommert said at Metal Bulletin’s International Copper Conference in Milan on Wednesday. "Poor availability of credit" means demand growth is weaker than expected, he said.

Copper touched the lowest levels since 2010 in London and New York trading this week after data showed exports from China fell unexpectedly last month. The nation’s industrial output was weaker than estimated by analysts, according to a report on Thursday. Copper stockpiles monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are at the highest level since May after eight weekly gains.

"The economic numbers for March are going to be quite weak in many areas," Mr Hommert said. "Those numbers will be published in early April, and the market will react to that. The market is also going to react to what I expect is going to be weaker copper import numbers and rising export numbers."

Copper has slid 12% this year, the biggest drop among the six main metals traded on the London Metal Exchange. Nickel led gains with a 14% rise after Indonesia, the largest producer of the metal from mines, barred exports of unprocessed mineral ores in January. Nickel is Citrine’s top industrial-metals pick for 2014, followed by aluminium.

"There is a good chance this trend will hold until the end of the year," Mr Hommert said. "We can see further weakness on the copper price, but it’s going to be volatile."

China accounts for about 45% of world copper demand, according to Barclays. Bonded stockpiles of the metal in the country, which are not disclosed formally, come to about 800,000 metric tonnes, near a record high, Mr Hommert said.

The difference between London and Shanghai prices makes shipping metal to China unprofitable, he said. A dearth of available credit, a weaker yuan and the negative London-Shanghai arbitrage are starting to limit trades that involve importing copper for use in raising finance, he said at the conference on Tuesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s strategy of driving up interest rates to reduce leverage is exposing a shadow-banking underbelly in China’s economy as companies struggle to repay loans from sources including commodity-funding businesses. About 40% of iron-ore stockpiles at Chinese ports are linked to finance deals, Mysteel Research estimates.

"I don’t expect this to be a credit squeeze that’s going to last much beyond the second quarter," said Mr Hommert. "It’s part of the drive to reform the financial system."

While traders in China are barred from exporting refined metal, local smelters can make shipments to offset imports of concentrate, or partly processed ore, Mr Hommert’s presentation showed. Monthly exports of cathodes, a form of refined metal, may reach 50,000 to 70,000 tonnes as imports drop temporarily by 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes from peak levels, he said.

Chinese users of nickel ore have inventories that will last six to nine months, Mr Hommert said.

"Everybody is surprised by how aggressively the Indonesian government is enforcing that export ban."

Indonesia is unlikely to deliver any nickel ore for the rest of this year, he said. The nation also mines copper and bauxite, the raw material for making aluminium.

Aluminium supplies are likely to fall short of demand in western nations, Mr Hommert said. He estimated that almost half of Chinese producers of the lightweight metal are losing money and said the industry is poised to suffer from a reduced supply of credit.

