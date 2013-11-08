India woos foreign banks with new rules

MUMBAI — India has paved the way for foreign banks led by Citigroup and HSBC Holdings to open more branches by introducing guidelines that would put them on an almost equal footing with local rivals such as the State Bank of India.

The overseas banks would be permitted to set up wholly owned subsidiaries with minimum capital of 5-billion rupees ($80m) and a capital adequacy ratio of 10%, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

These locally incorporated units would be permitted to open branches "anywhere in the country at par with Indian banks", India’s central bank said.

The rules ease the way for firms from Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings to London-based Standard Chartered to step up competition with local rivals for India’s $1.2-trillion of deposits.

They may also give a lift to India’s efforts to extend financial services to the 65% of the population that do not have access to a bank account.

"A large market always piques interest, and more so for under-penetrated markets," Macquarie Group head of Asia bank research Ismael Pili said in Hong Kong before the Reserve Bank of India ’s statement. "India certainly fits that bill with its huge population base," Mr Pili said.

DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, was ready to act as soon as the limits were lifted, chief operating officer of Indian operations Vijit Yadav said.

The group, which has opened 12 branches in the country since 1995, "is bullish" on the operating model being endorsed and intends to add 50 outlets within three years of obtaining permission, Mr Yadav said.

India had previously limited foreign banks operating within its borders to opening a combined 12 new branches a year.

New York-based Citigroup and London-based HSBC have not managed to open an outlet in the country since 2010.

The two lenders operate just 93 of India’s more than 92,000 branches, according to central bank data.

HSBC spokesman in Mumbai Rajesh Joshi declined to immediately comment on the new guidelines announced by India.

Hong Kong-based Citigroup spokesman James Griffiths also declined to comment.

Singapore-based Standard Chartered spokesman Jon Wong did not immediately respond to an request for comment.

India has 26 state-run banks and 20 private lenders, led by the ICICI Bank.

Bloomberg