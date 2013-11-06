Toyota closes in on record profit with healthy US sales

TOKYO — Toyota Motor raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, closing in on records set before the Lehman crisis as the weaker yen and growing sales in a healthy US market sharply boosted earnings.

The world’s best-selling car maker now expects ¥1.67-trillion ($16.95bn) in net profit for the year ending in March 2014, compared with a previous forecast of ¥1.48-trillion.

That is just short of the record net profit of ¥1.72-trillion Toyota booked in the year ended in March 2008, and compares with an average forecast of ¥1.79-trillion in a Thomson Reuters IBES survey of 23 analysts.

Toyota, the most export-reliant among Japan’s three big car makers, has benefited the most from a weakening yen that boosts profits both from exports and from converting money made overseas back into yen.

The company also nudged up its North American sales forecast to 2.63-million vehicles from 2.61-million, helping to offset a drop in its Asian sales forecast to 1.64-million from 1.70-million. The global consolidated sales total, excluding China and some other regions, was unchanged at 9.1-million.

Thai sales were especially weak, falling 30% in July-September as the market slows down after incentives for first-car buyers ended last year. Thailand is Toyota’s fourth-biggest market on a country basis.

"Our basic stance of controlling fixed costs and improving gross profit will not change, but we do need aggressive investment in order to brush up on future technology," managing officer Takuo Sasaki told an earnings briefing.

Toyota boosted its annual capital expenditure outlook by 2% to ¥940bn, or about 4% of its revenue.

It kept its research and development expenses forecast for the year at ¥900bn.

For the July-September quarter, the world’s best-selling car maker said net profit rose 70% to ¥438.4bn, in line with the average estimate of ¥441.01bn in a Thomson Reuters IBES survey of six analysts.

Its quarterly net profit gain outperformed rivals Nissan Motor Co, Japan’s second-biggest car maker, and Honda Motor Co, the third biggest.

Last week, Nissan posted a meagre 2% quarterly net profit growth as US sales growth underperforms its rivals and due to sluggish sales in some emerging markets, while Honda booked a 46.4% rise, boosted by strong US sales.

Toyota’s shares ended 0.5% higher, compared with a 0.8% rise for Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average.

For the year to date, Toyota’s shares are up nearly 60%, outdistancing a 9% rise for Nissan, which was hit hard this week after it cut its full-year profit forecast on Friday, and Honda’s 25% rise.

Toyota sold the most cars among car makers worldwide in January-September, beating General Motors and Volkswagen.

