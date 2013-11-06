Beijing to restrict car sales to fight pollution

BEIJING — China’s capital, Beijing, infamous for its thick smog and heavy traffic, will slash the city’s new car sales quotas by about 40% next year, as it looks to curb vehicle emissions and hazardous levels of pollution, the city government website said.

Every kilometre of road in China has about 200 cars, as many as in Los Angeles, which has some of the worst traffic in the US, according to UBS research.

The change in policy gives greater support for new, cleaner cars and could strengthen foreign car manufacturers’ determination to accelerate growth in China’s less-crowded lower-tier cities.

In the last month alone, high levels of pollution have forced China to all but shut down the northeastern city of Harbin, a major urban centre with a population of 11-million.

Over the next four years, Beijing will issue 150,000 new licence plates annually, down from 240,000 each year now, according to the city government’s website. Car buyers must put on plates before they are allowed to drive on Chinese roads.

That means Beijing’s new passenger vehicles sales during the 2014-17 period will be capped at 600,000 units, fewer than the city’s vehicle sales in 2010 alone.

In addition, the government will allot a higher proportion of licence plates every year to buyers of new-energy vehicles that need lower amounts of fuel or use alternative energy.

This could benefit electric car manufacturers such as BYD. The number of plates for such vehicles will triple from 20,000 next year, to 60,000 in 2017, accounting for 40% of that year’s total plate quota.

China has already taken a series of steps to ease traffic congestion and clean up air and water, as environmental degeneration becomes a source of social unrest. But none has cleaned up the air.

New car sales are restricted in four Chinese cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Guiyang — where car buyers bid for licence plates through auctions and lotteries. China plans to restrict vehicle sales in eight more cities, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in July.

The restrictions have led car manufacturers to put more resources into China’s smaller, less-crowded lower-tier cities.

As more Chinese cities propose licence-plate lotteries and other ways of limiting the number of cars on the road, some consumers are responding by buying more expensive cars with bigger engines.

In Shanghai, one of four major Chinese cities with policies designed to reduce car purchases, between 9,000 and 10,000 plates are auctioned monthly, fetching an average of 82,000 yuan ($13,400) so far this year.

Reuters